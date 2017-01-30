Headline News
Reverb

ROCKSHOX REVERB 170MM TRAVEL TEST

January 30, 2017
Comments off
3 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Product Tests, Top Stories

ROCKSHOX REVERB 170MM TRAVEL

Some Needed Clearance

ReverbDropper posts have become a must-have for many riders, making “high posting” a thing of the past. RockShox was the first company to release a hydraulically actuated dropper post and pushed the envelope on stealth routing, changing the standard for frame design.

The Reverb has been a popular post around the Mountain Bike Action office. We have spent plenty of time riding the previous version and are always happy to receive test bikes with longer-travel posts. When we got word that RockShox was releasing a post with 170 millimeters of travel, Christmas had come early. Is there such a thing as too much travel on a dropper? We put the new Reverb to the test to find out.

rockshox_reverb_stealth_front_lTech Info:

This last year RockShox released its Deluxe and Super Deluxe shocks that were designed with more bushing overlap for a smoother feel. The Reverb borrowed some of this technology and uses similar overlap to give the post a more linear feel through the travel. Italian seal company SKF has extended its reach into the cycling world with a new floating piston. To help prevent that squish feel of the previous generation, RockShox put in a bigger seal, increasing the durability of the post.

Aside from the new internals, the Reverb is now available in a daunting 170-millimeter-travel option (stealth only) with a complete post length of 480 millimeters. The head of the post is made from forged alloy and has zero offset. The Reverb uses a remote with the ability to adjust the return speed at the lever and will work with MatchMaker X or Discrete clamps. This post comes in 30.9-, 31.6-, and 34.9-millimeter diameters, with 150 or 170 millimeters of travel, and retails for $471.

rmt_upgr_xloc_sprint_right_sid.a11lOn the Trail:

We tested this post on several different bikes over the course of seven months, on medium and large frame sizes all varying in seat-tube lengths. Moving the post to different bikes was pretty easy once the hoses were routed with the use of RockShox’s Connectamajig. Our testers were in awe of the 170 millimeters of travel, and after a few laps on some of our steeper trails, they were impressed with how comfortable the extra clearance felt. The return speed of the post was quick, although some of our testers would have liked it to be even quicker.

The performance of the new Reverb was top-notch during our testing. In rain, mud and intense summer heat, the post was consistent. Our taller test riders loved the extra clearance and became slightly addicted to the extra 20 millimeters of travel. Some of our shorter test riders had a hard time getting the saddle height low enough on the longer post, in large part due to the lack of clearance from the pivots in the seat tube. For 2017, companies like Giant have addressed this and lowered the top pivot to allow for more clearance.

The fresh design of the Reverb held up to our testing, and the new internals proved to be more durable than the previous generation. The 170-millimeter post will be a big draw for riders with extra-long legs, while average Joes will be relegated to the 150-millimeter option.

Hits

• Extra clearance is awesome
• Quality internals, consistent performance
• Taller riders will benefit

Misses

• Too long for some frame designs

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 1
Tags

Related Article

IMGL3475

Photo of the Day: Racing Through the Trees

Jan 30, 2017Comments off20 Views

A rider charges through the woods at Whistler Mountain in the Canadian Open Downhill. Photo: JK Post Views: 24...

Screen Shot 2017-01-29 at 5.01.35 PM

Riding Suicide Trail with T...

Watch out for that huck to flat on Suicide

Jan 29, 2017
cvr prod 3

New Products For $50 and Un...

Sunday's Must Have Products

Jan 29, 2017
IMGL3457

Photo of the Day: Downhill ...

 This section of trail is way steeper than it

Jan 29, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 706

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417858 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417182 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415265 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214816 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412813 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.