ROCKSHOX REVERB 170MM TRAVEL TEST

This last year RockShox released its Deluxe and Super Deluxe shocks that were designed with more bushing overlap for a smoother feel. The Reverb borrowed some of this technology and uses similar overlap to give the post a more linear feel through the travel. Italian seal company SKF has extended its reach into the cycling world with a new floating piston. To help prevent that squish feel of the previous generation, RockShox put in a bigger seal, increasing the durability of the post.

The Reverb has been a popular post around the Mountain Bike Action office. We have spent plenty of time riding the previous version and are always happy to receive test bikes with longer-travel posts. When we got word that RockShox was releasing a post with 170 millimeters of travel, Christmas had come early. Is there such a thing as too much travel on a dropper? We put the new Reverb to the test to find out.

Aside from the new internals, the Reverb is now available in a daunting 170-millimeter-travel option (stealth only) with a complete post length of 480 millimeters. The head of the post is made from forged alloy and has zero offset. The Reverb uses a remote with the ability to adjust the return speed at the lever and will work with MatchMaker X or Discrete clamps. This post comes in 30.9-, 31.6-, and 34.9-millimeter diameters, with 150 or 170 millimeters of travel, and retails for $471.

On the Trail:

We tested this post on several different bikes over the course of seven months, on medium and large frame sizes all varying in seat-tube lengths. Moving the post to different bikes was pretty easy once the hoses were routed with the use of RockShox’s Connectamajig. Our testers were in awe of the 170 millimeters of travel, and after a few laps on some of our steeper trails, they were impressed with how comfortable the extra clearance felt. The return speed of the post was quick, although some of our testers would have liked it to be even quicker.

The performance of the new Reverb was top-notch during our testing. In rain, mud and intense summer heat, the post was consistent. Our taller test riders loved the extra clearance and became slightly addicted to the extra 20 millimeters of travel. Some of our shorter test riders had a hard time getting the saddle height low enough on the longer post, in large part due to the lack of clearance from the pivots in the seat tube. For 2017, companies like Giant have addressed this and lowered the top pivot to allow for more clearance.

The fresh design of the Reverb held up to our testing, and the new internals proved to be more durable than the previous generation. The 170-millimeter post will be a big draw for riders with extra-long legs, while average Joes will be relegated to the 150-millimeter option.

Hits