ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELEMENT 970 RSL TEST

The BC Bike Race has become one of the most popular races in North America and was one of the biggest inspirations for the Element. With epic B.C.-style riding and long days in the saddle in mind, Rocky Mountain has delivered what it believes is the next best thing in cross- country riding.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The new XC: Cross-country has had a reputation as a tamer form of mountain biking, but over the last few years, the courses have become more technical and challenging. The new Element addresses the challenges of the modern XC course with a capable geometry and beefier suspension platform.

The redesigned Element isn’t just for cross-country racing; it has a versatile geometry and suspension platform that also works for aggressive trail riding. Committed XC racers will appreciate the attention to detail, with two bottle-cage mounts and the ability to steepen the head angle for a responsive ride. Trail riders will be drawn to the 120 millimeters of front travel and smooth ride of the rear suspension.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

The Element is only available in a full-carbon frame and rear triangle and uses Rocky Mountain’s proprietary Smooth Wall structure. Rocky Mountain designed the suspension with its Ride 9 adjustable geometry that allows riders to dial in the fit depending on what type of terrain they’ll be riding. The frame uses full internal cable routing and will work with mechanical or Di2 drivetrains. It also has room for two bottle cages for longer days in the saddle.

A little extra travel: The Element was designed to ride with 110–120-millimeter-travel forks. Our test bike came stock with a 120mm Fox 34 and gave our test riders plenty of confidence throughout the course of their testing.

The suspension was designed with 100 millimeters of rear travel and 110–120 millimeters in the front. Across the whole line, the Element comes stock with 120-millimeter-travel forks, but riders can swap out to 110 millimeters down the road. Our test bike retails for $5300, but riders can choose a frame-only option.