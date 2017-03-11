Headline News
Riding New Zealand with Nate Hills (March 11, 2017 10:41 am)
Rocky Mountain’s New Riding Crew is Star-Studded (March 11, 2017 10:38 am)
MBA Builds – Turner Flux V4.0 (March 11, 2017 3:03 am)
Photo of the Day: The Sea Otter Classic (March 11, 2017 1:29 am)
Vinny T Pinning in the Snow (March 10, 2017 9:37 am)
wade_simmons2_margus_riga

Rocky Mountain’s New Riding Crew is Star-Studded

March 11, 2017
Comments off
29 Views
Home Page, Home Page News, Home Page Slideshow, Top Stories

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is excited to announce that Wade Simmons, Thomas Vanderham, and Geoff Gulevich are on board for 2017. They join the returning Carson Storch to round out our freeride program. The team will ride the SlayerMaiden, and Altitude—and Carson will get a custom slopestyle bike cooked up in our North Vancouver prototype shop.

Wade Simmons, the Godfather of freeride, said “I’ve been with Rocky Mountain over 20 years now, and I’m stoked to be continuing on the program. We’ve got some fun adventures planned and I’m looking forward to sending it into the coming years. I need to show these young punks a thing or two!”

Thomas Vanderham continues to push the boundaries of big mountain riding, with appearances at select FEST events and in several film projects on the horizon. His precision and focus have also made him invaluable to the Rocky Mountain engineering team, and he works closely with them to develop and refine our bikes.

Geoff Gulevich maintains his globetrotting ways, with plans to log a ton of airmiles in 2017—both on and off the bike. His “Gullyver’s Travels” series will take him off the beaten path, and hopefully not feature too much male nudity.

Returning this year is Carson Storch. The young American athlete had a breakout year in 2016, with a podium spot and best trick at Rampage, and we’re fired up to see what he has in store in 2017.

After a long and storied career at Rocky Mountain, Brett Tippie is moving on in 2017. The Director of Good Times has been an iconic member of our family, and his signature laugh and unparalleled stoke will be sorely missed. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours Tippie, and we’ll see you (or at least hear you) out on the trails!

Rocky Mountain helped usher in the birth of freeride, and we’re proud to have every generation of freeride represented on our team. They continue to push the sport and inspire people to get out on their bikes—we couldn’t ask for better ambassadors for our brand.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-03-11 at 10.39.50 AM

Riding New Zealand with Nate Hills

Mar 11, 2017Comments off194 Views

Mountain Biking a Queenstown classic, Rude Rock, on Coronet Peak. After racing the TransNZ enduro for the last 5 days, we couldn’t resist a lap or two...

Screen Shot 2017-02-26 at 11.48.40 AM

MBA Builds – Turner F...

We are constantly getting asked about what bikes we

Mar 11, 2017
IMGL9131ott1200

Photo of the Day: The Sea O...

Jill Kintner (right) and Anneke Beerten (left) battled for

Mar 11, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-03-10 at 9.36.17 AM

Vinny T Pinning in the Snow

When you’ve got to satisfy that itch to ride!

Mar 10, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

     

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201418934 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201418210 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201416151 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201215781 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201413401 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.