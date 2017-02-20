Salsa Redpoint Carbon GX 1 Test

Salsa Redpoint Carbon GX 1

A Spicy, Do-It-All Trailbike Salsa is a company deeply rooted in the belief that life is best spent exploring the great outdoors. The Salsa team consists of endurance athletes and bikepackers, all with a common passion to see the world—one pedal stroke at a time. The Redpoint, however, is the bike the Salsa crew uses to tackle the most remote backcountry locations. Its plush suspension and modern technology make the Redpoint their ultimate tool for ripping epic singletrack nestled away in rugged, all-mountain terrain. The Salsa Redpoint was begging us to take it for an adventure, so we ordered one to see if it was truly up for the challenge.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The Salsa Redpoint is a do-it-all trailbike built to conquer steep climbs and rip down fast descents. Salsa packed 150 millimeters of Split Pivot suspension travel into a bike with modern, trail-ready geometry that allows riders to enjoy long, memorable days in the saddle. The Redpoint offers a well-spec’d list of components and utilizes modern standards to help it conquer whatever a rider would like to throw at it. Riders seeking a well-rounded trailbike will likely be drawn to the Redpoint.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

The cockpit: Salsa designed the Redpoint’s geometry to be optimized with a stem length ranging between 40–60 millimeters. Our Redpoint’s 50-millimeter stem and wide handlebars provided our testers with a confident feel when flowing down the trails.

The Redpoint is constructed from an EPS-molded carbon frame and is paired with heat-treated aluminum chainstays. Salsa claims the Redpoint’s carbon frame is 340 grams lighter than its full-aluminum counterpart. Both frames, however, are built around a Split Pivot suspension platform with a geometry optimized to feel balanced with either 150-millimeter or 160-millimeter-travel forks. The Redpoint has Boost hub spacing front and rear and is compatible with 1x or 2x drivetrains. The cables are run externally across the Redpoint’s downtube where they meet up with an internally routed dropper post and rear derailleur. The Redpoint features short, 430-millimeter chainstays; a 66.9-degree head tube angle; and a long top tube that allows riders to run shorter stems while maintaining a comfortable reach.

WHICH COMPONENTS STAND OUT?

Tried and true: Our test riders have spent numerous hours riding SRAM’s GX1 drivetrain with little to no problems at all. The Salsa Redpoint’s GX1 system worked flawlessly and provided a great range of gears for our local trails.

Stop on a dime: SRAM’s Guide R brakes kept our Salsa’s speed in check really well. We found the combination of these powerful brakes and a Split Pivot suspension design did wonders for delivering smooth and constant stopping power to the ground.

Our mid-level Salsa Redpoint came equipped with a great build kit focused on value and performance. Salsa spec’d RockShox’s new budget-friendly Yari fork along with an 11-speed SRAM GX1 drivetrain and SRAM’s Guide R brakes. These components worked really well together and kept the Redpoint at a reasonable price. Salsa also included a stealth-routed dropper post, a short 50-millimeter stem and a pair of 750-millimeter-wide handlebars that allow riders to get aggressive on rowdier trails.