SANTA CRUZ TALLBOY CC TEST

Over the years Santa Cruz has made its mark with its VPP-equipped bikes and helped legends like Greg Minnaar, who set records with his 18 World Cup wins. In 2015 Santa Cruz was sold to Dutch conglomerate Pon Holdings, the same group that owns Focus and Cervelo. Since it was acquired by Pon Holdings, Santa Cruz has pushed to expand its line while still offering riders the same commitment to quality.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

There are essentially two ways riders can equip their Tall Boys—with standard 29-inch wheels or more trail-orientated 27.5+ wheels. Riders looking for a more efficient, capable cross-country rig will find themselves drawn to the faster 29-inch wheels. The progressive geometry of the Tallboy will allow riders to rip just about any flowy trail or aggressive XC racecourse no matter which wheel size they choose.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

The Tallboy comes in a few different versions, from aluminum to high-end carbon. All the bikes are designed with 110 millimeters of VPP suspension and 120-millimeter forks. If riders find themselves drawn to the 27.5+ wheels, Santa Cruz beefs up the front suspension to 130 millimeters. Santa Cruz built a flip chip into the upper link to keep the geometry consistent when riders swap wheels and forks. The Tallboy uses Boost spacing in the front and rear to accommodate the plus-sized wheels and will accept anything up to a 3-inch- wide tire.

Sturdy and stout: The Fox 34 is one of the best trail forks on the market, with a competitive weight and stable platform. Both versions of the Tallboy come stock with this fork, available in either 120 or 130 millimeters of travel.

Santa Cruz claims that both frames share the same stiffness and strength of the CC level, which is almost a 1/2- pound lighter and built from higher-modulus carbon. The front triangles are laid up and cured, and the design uses continuing fibers around the tube junctions to maintain strength. The CC frames are a little more expensive than the entry-level carbon frames. Our test bike is priced at $6600.