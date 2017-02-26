SMITH CHROMAPOP GOGGLE AND GLASS LENSES TEST

Tech Info:

The Squad is a relatively small, lightweight goggle that features a semi-rimless design to keep weight down, make lens changes easier and keep air flowing. The Squad goggle is available in several colors and lens combinations and features a molded Carbonic-X lens to offer a wider field of view and improved protection. Our pair of Squad goggles tipped the scales at a scant 105 grams and retails for $60.

The Arena Max is a performance-only shield with a minimalist frame and huge lens surface area. The Arena Max is the largest of the Arena-series glasses and is designed to fit larger faces. The lens-swap system works with two pivots on the ear stems and interchangeable nosepieces. The Arena Max also comes with three different lens tints for different lighting conditions. The glasses tipped our scales at 26 grams and sell for $160.