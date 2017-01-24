SOMBRIO SMUGGLE BIB TEST

SOMBRIO SMUGGLE BIBS
Smuggle Everything You Need to the Trails
Finding new ways to carry essential items has become a major trend in mountain biking. For the past couple years the obvious choice was to load up a hydration pack and head out for a ride; however, other options have become available, allowing riders to ditch their packs. Bib shorts with built-in pockets have become a popular option, as they closely mimic the pockets on a road cycling jersey while still giving riders the option of wearing a loose-fitting jersey. Sombrio, a clothing company from the North Shore of Vancouver, recently developed its own bib-liner storage system, so we ditched our packs and put them to the test.
Tech Features:
The Sombrio Smuggle bib liners are designed to carry all the items you might need during your rides. Three big pockets sit across the rider’s lower back, and an additional zipper pocket is found on the left side. The bibs have a 10-inch inseam, camo-printed graphics and a mesh front panel for better breathability. The bib liners also feature Sombrio’s premium chamois with Poron vibration-damping technology, four-way- stretch side panels and a V-notch for increased ventilation. Sombrio’s Smuggle bib liners come in sizes ranging from extra small to double-extra large and sell for $130 online or at your local Sombrio dealer.
Field Test Results:
Sombrio’s Smuggle bibs not only offer a system for storing riding essentials, they also add comfort. The liner’s chamois is top-notch and is loaded with tons of technology in a slim package. The thick, lower leg bands hold the shorts in place while pedaling, and the bib straps are snug yet comfortable. The pockets are designed to hang over the back of the rider’s shorts, leaving tons of room to squeeze everything in. We easily fit our spare tube, CO2, multi-tool, phone, car keys and more. The one downside to the design is that the pockets can flop around, since they are not attached at the bottom. Overall, Sombrio’s Smuggle bibs gave us the opportunity to ditch our hydration packs and carry weight lower on our bodies.
Hits
• Great chamois
• Tons of storage
• Comfortable fit
Misses
• Not ideal for hot summer rides
• Pockets move while riding
