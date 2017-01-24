Headline News

SOMBRIO SMUGGLE BIB TEST

January 24, 2017
Comments off
138 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Product Tests, Top Stories

SOMBRIO SMUGGLE BIBS

Smuggle Everything You Need to the Trailsm1smuggle

Finding new ways to carry essential items has become a major trend in mountain biking. For the past couple years the obvious choice was to load up a hydration pack and head out for a ride; however, other options have become available, allowing riders to ditch their packs. Bib shorts with built-in pockets have become a popular option, as they closely mimic the pockets on a road cycling jersey while still giving riders the option of wearing a loose-fitting jersey. Sombrio, a clothing company from the North Shore of Vancouver, recently developed its own bib-liner storage system, so we ditched our packs and put them to the test.

Tech Features:

The Sombrio Smuggle bib liners are designed to carry all the items you might need during your rides. Three big pockets sit across the rider’s lower back, and an additional zipper pocket is found on the left side. The bibs have a 10-inch inseam, camo-printed graphics and a mesh front panel for better breathability. The bib liners also feature Sombrio’s premium chamois with Poron vibration-damping technology, four-way- stretch side panels and a V-notch for increased ventilation. Sombrio’s Smuggle bib liners come in sizes ranging from extra small to double-extra large and sell for $130 online or at your local Sombrio dealer.

Field Test Results:

Sombrio’s Smuggle bibs not only offer a system for storing riding essentials, they also add comfort. The liner’s chamois is top-notch and is loaded with tons of technology in a slim package. The thick, lower leg bands hold the shorts in place while pedaling, and the bib straps are snug yet comfortable. The pockets are designed to hang over the back of the rider’s shorts, leaving tons of room to squeeze everything in. We easily fit our spare tube, CO2, multi-tool, phone, car keys and more. The one downside to the design is that the pockets can flop around, since they are not attached at the bottom. Overall, Sombrio’s Smuggle bibs gave us the opportunity to ditch our hydration packs and carry weight lower on our bodies.

Hits

• Great chamois

• Tons of storage

• Comfortable fit

Misses

• Not ideal for hot summer rides

• Pockets move while riding

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 148

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 9.22.56 AM

Tech Tuesday with Park Tools – How to T...

Jan 24, 2017Comments off577 Views

This installment of Tech Tuesday takes place in the woods, and Calvin makes use of his surroundings to demonstrate some on-the-ride fixes for damaged wheels. Post Views:...

Screen Shot 2017-01-24 at 7.07.54 AM

SRAM Launches Carbon ROAM 5...

  NEW SRAM MTB ROAM 50 WHEELS EVERYDAY CARBON

Jan 24, 2017
7-6-16

Photo of the Day: Scoring S...

A rider throws down some style for the lens

Jan 24, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-01-23 at 5.06.32 PM

Rae Morris Joins Liv’...

Rising off-road talent will focus on Enduro World Series

Jan 23, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 555

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417752 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417006 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415086 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214691 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412737 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.