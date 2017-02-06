Specialized Enduro Elite Carbon 650B Test

The 2017 Enduro debuted in August of 2016 at Crankworx in Whistler. Riders such as Jared Graves, Curtis Keene and Hannah Barnes raced this steed at the SRAM Canadian Open Enduro, the sixth stop of the Enduro World Series. The 2017 Specialized Enduro is clearly a proven race machine, but we had to see for ourselves how it would handle the needs of everyday trail riders.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The Specialized Enduro is the perfect tool for ripping downhill while retaining the ability to climb back up. It’s by no means the fastest bike to the top of the hill, but the punch it packs for the descent is second to none. This bike can handle bike park runs, yet can shred local trails too. It’s a do-it-all bike for the aggressive rider. It might take some muscle and a bit of patience to get this thing to the top of the mountain, but its ultra-aggressive geometry makes it feel like a mini downhill bike on descents.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

SWAT: Specialized built a SWAT (Storage, Water, Air, Tools) compartment into the Enduro’s frame, so riders could easily stash all the things they would need on the trails. A pouch inside the frame keeps everything secure and rattle-free while riding.

The new Enduro keeps the same look, with its famous X-wing design, but the rest of the bike has been completely renovated compared to the 2016 model. For starters, the 2017 Enduro gets a SWAT (Storage, Water, Air, Tools) door and an even more aggressive all-mountain geometry. Our test bike, which was a non S-Works model, had a carbon chassis and an M5 alloy rear end. The bike has Boost spacing front and rear, as well as internally routed cables and a whopping 170 millimeters of travel. The Enduro features an Autosag rear shock that makes setting the sag as easy as pushing a button and comes ready to rip with beefy 27.5×2.6-inch tires.