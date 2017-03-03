SQLAB INNERBARENDS TEST

Tech Info:

SQlab’s Innerbarends are designed to mount to the inside of the grip, shifter and brake lever to provide an additional hand position for comfort on climbs, long rides, and road sections. The bar ends feature a contoured shape that’s ergonomic but also short and unobtrusive. Each requires a simple clamp with a single bolt for installation. Our pair of Innerbarends tipped the scales at 231 grams and retails for $45. They can be purchased directly from the SQlab website or through any local bike shop. They are also available in an easier-to-install split-clamp design for $55, although that version is not recommended for use with carbon bars.

On the Bars:

These bar ends offer an extra hand position that’s not only comfortable but also a good way to fight fatigue on the trail. There’s something uplifting about shifting your weight around a bit when on a long climb, and these little nubs provide a great way to do it. They feel very similar to the “hoods” on a road bike handlebar, and they provide a comfortable position for climbs and those pesky but necessary sections of road between singletrack. They also don’t protrude like a typical, old-school bar end, which means they are less likely to snag on a trailside tree branch and send you crashing through the woods. These would be a welcome addition to any cross-country or trail rider’s setup, especially if hand fatigue is an issue.

Hits