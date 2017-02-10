SUOMY SCRAMBLER HELMET TEST

The Scrambler comes to the table with an in-molded EPS foam inner paired with a polycarbonate shell. The helmet features 23 vents to channel air and keep the rider cool, and anti-microbial fabric and padding to keep odors away. The helmet also comes with an adjustable visor and Suomy’s Biaxial adjuster to fine-tune sizing. The helmet is available in small/ medium and large/X-large in 11 different color schemes and comes with a helmet bag. Our large helmet tipped the scales at 305 grams (just under 11 ounces) and sells for $200 with the paintjob shown, and $175 with the basic version.

Suomy is best known for its motorcycle helmets. The company built its first helmet in 1997 and was quickly tied closely to the racing world with its helmets on the heads of Ducati’s Superbike team. Suomy’s ties to racing have provided its engineers with valuable data that has led them to develop some of the most advanced helmets capable of providing protection for some of the fastest racers in the world. Suomy recently decided to bring their protection expertise to the bicycle world, with helmets designed for everyone from road racers to cross-country, enduro and downhill riders. This is Suomy’s Scrambler, built with the trail rider in mind.

On the Trails:

The Scrambler comes out of the box feeling like a very high-end helmet with a sculpted look and a flashy desert color scheme. If flash isn’t your thing, Suomy offers the helmet in other colors, including flat black.

The helmet fit several of our testers perfectly, giving them a snug sensation of the helmet being contoured to their heads. With the Biaxial adjuster dialed in, it almost felt like we could run the helmet without the chinstrap.

We would call this helmet a “small 3/4” fit, meaning it has more coverage in the rear than a typical cross-country or road helmet, but it’s more sculpted than many enduro helmets we’ve tested in the past. This distinguishes the Suomy in two ways: First, it ventilates better than most, although this is partly due to the large intake and exhaust vents. Second, it doesn’t interfere with glasses the way many other 3/4 helmets can. In fact, the Suomy had plenty of clearance for every pair of glasses we matched it with. Nice.

The helmet is only available in two sizes, which is certainly a minimalist approach. Most of our testers were able to fit their heads comfortably into either the S/M or the L/XL shells. Some testers felt that even with the biaxial adjustment they were between sizes; however, the riders who did fit this helmet loved the shape and the contoured fit.