TIRE SEALANT SHOOTOUT

Stan’s tire sealant is one of the most popular sealants on the market. We’ve often heard riders refer to a generic tire sealant as Stan’s, because it really was the original high-performance sealant specifically formulated for bikes. It’s made with a low-viscosity liquid, so it can easily work its way around a tire, and it uses sealing crystals to patch up punctures. Stan’s is also made with an anti-freeze material that will allow it to stay liquid in temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. Riders can get a quart of Stan’s sealant for $28 and will have liquid to spare after their conversion.

Single serving: Doc Blue sealant from Schwalbe comes in a small 2-ounce bottle to fill one tire. A larger bottle can help save money in the long run, however.

Pro tip: Some companies sell injectors to allow sealant to be inserted through a wheel’s valve stem. These work well when you don’t want to debead your tire, but they may clog your valve stem. We recommend simply pulling a small section of the bead off the rim and pouring your sealant directly into the tire.

All by hand: We used our trusty Topeak Booster pump to seat our rims and tires. All eight tires made a loud, audible pop- ping sound that ensured us they were properly set up.

A bottle of Orange Seal tire sealant is generally the top recommendation from many bike-shop mechanics. The sealant tends to cost a little more than others ounce for ounce, with an 8-ounce bottle selling for around $13, but Orange Seal is known for its longevity and ability to quickly seal punctures. According to Orange Seal, its sealant can patch up a 1/4-inch hole and performs well in a variety of temperatures. The sealant is formulated from “nanites,” which are essentially a bunch of different-sized particles that work together to plug up punctures.

Labeled: We wrote the name of each sealant used in our tires to reduce confusion.

Pumped up: Our tires were all set up with the manufacturer’s recommended sealant amount, and then we pumped up the pressure to 40 psi. The wheels then sat for two weeks untouched.