Today’s New Dicovery

GORE RESCUE ACTIVE SHELL JACKET
One jacket to rule them all
Gore makes some of the nicest all-weather clothing on the trail. The Rescue jacket has become a go-to for some of us around the Mountain Bike Action office. This shell uses Gore’s Windstopper material, which makes it a good option for a wide range of temperatures. Gore has the price set at $200, and it can be found at www.goreapparel.com.
PNW COMPONENTS RAINIER DROPPER
Designed in the Pacific Northwest
This up-and-coming company based out of Seattle, Washington, seeks to offer riders quality parts at a reasonable price. The Rainier dropper is a sealed hydraulic system in 27.2- and 30.9-millimeter diameters. This post uses external cable routing and comes in two different travel lengths for each diameter. The narrower 27.2 comes in an 80-millimeter drop and the bigger 30.9 in a 120-millimeter drop. Each post uses a handlebar lever that will mount on the right or left side. These posts retail for $270-275 depending on size. PNW also offers their posts with a stealth routing option for those who prefer internal routing. www.pnwcomponents.com
WTB DEVA SADDLE
Back by popular demand
The Deva saddle has been a go-to for many riders over the years, and WTB has responded by bringing it back. This saddle comes in four different options—from titanium rails to a heavier steel version. WTB designed this to look more subtle than the average lady saddle with a sleek black design. The titanium version retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.
THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION
Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.
Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.
Subscribe Here
Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________