Headline News
Burley’s New Fat Tire Kit (February 15, 2017 9:59 am)
Today’s New Dicovery (February 15, 2017 8:30 am)
Out of the Box with Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail (February 15, 2017 8:16 am)
Photo of the Day: Rachel Throop at Bootleg Canyon (February 15, 2017 1:43 am)
Pro-X Knee Pad Technology (February 14, 2017 12:37 pm)

Today’s New Dicovery

February 15, 2017
Comments off
75 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Top Stories

GORE RESCUE ACTIVE SHELL JACKET

One jacket to rule them all

QR_GoreGore makes some of the nicest all-weather clothing on the trail. The Rescue jacket has become a go-to for some of us around the Mountain Bike Action office. This shell uses Gore’s Windstopper material, which makes it a good option for a wide range of temperatures. Gore has the price set at $200, and it can be found at www.goreapparel.com.

PNW COMPONENTS RAINIER DROPPER

Designed in the Pacific Northwest

QR_PNWThis up-and-coming company based out of Seattle, Washington, seeks to offer riders quality parts at a reasonable price. The Rainier dropper is a sealed hydraulic system in 27.2- and 30.9-millimeter diameters. This post uses external cable routing and comes in two different travel lengths for each diameter. The narrower 27.2 comes in an 80-millimeter drop and the bigger 30.9 in a 120-millimeter drop. Each post uses a handlebar lever that will mount on the right or left side. These posts retail for $270-275 depending on size. PNW also offers their posts with a stealth routing option for those who prefer internal routing. www.pnwcomponents.com

WTB DEVA SADDLE

Back by popular demand

QR_DevaThe Deva saddle has been a go-to for many riders over the years, and WTB has responded by bringing it back. This saddle comes in four different options—from titanium rails to a heavier steel version. WTB designed this to look more subtle than the average lady saddle with a sleek black design. The titanium version retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-02-15 at 9.56.08 AM

Burley’s New Fat Tire Kit

Feb 15, 2017Comments off289 Views

Burley, a company well known for their bicycle trailers, released a 16-inch fat tire kit for their consumer’s existing trailers. The 16+ Wheel Kit, comprised of two wide...

Screen Shot 2017-02-15 at 8.12.22 AM

Out of the Box with Connor ...

All too often we can get sucked into the

Feb 15, 2017
rachelatbootlegbyPB

Photo of the Day: Rachel Th...

“This is Rachel Throop/Rachel Strait (not sure how she

Feb 15, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-02-14 at 6.38.41 AM

Pro-X Knee Pad Technology

Learn a little bit more about G-Form’s Pro-X Knee

Feb 14, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

     

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201418371 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417625 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415623 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201215232 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201413066 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.