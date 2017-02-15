Today’s New Dicovery

WTB DEVA SADDLE

Back by popular demand

The Deva saddle has been a go-to for many riders over the years, and WTB has responded by bringing it back. This saddle comes in four different options—from titanium rails to a heavier steel version. WTB designed this to look more subtle than the average lady saddle with a sleek black design. The titanium version retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.

