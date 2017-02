Troy Lee’s Best Trail Helmet Yet – The All-New A2

from Troy Lee Designs:

The all new A2 MIPS helmet for mountain bikers featuring an industry first in safety and performance. At TLD, Safety Is Our Priority.

The A2 helmet redefines mountain bike safety, performance, style, comfort and ventilation. The first helmet in its class to combine EPP (for slow speed impacts) and EPS (for high speed impacts) in critical impact zones does a remarkable job of managing energy from impacts-along with MIPS rotational impact protection, the A2 helmet will set a new benchmark for mountain bike helmets. The award winning predecessor to the A2, which is the A1 helmet, will now be offered at a lower price, standard with MIPS now at $139 USD. #KeepCoolGoFast #A2Helmet

SAFETY FEATURES: