Viral Skeptic Bike Test

Steve has some very simple, albeit lofty, goals. He wants to design bikes that address even the smallest concerns of every rider. That may be why Steve decided to chuck his derailleurs to the side of the trail and build a bike around what might be the most heavily engineered drivetrain system we’ve ever tested.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The Skeptic is the only bike currently available from Viral, but it’s designed to handle a huge cross section of riders’ needs. The hardtail frame is designed with a geometry that’s not quite cross-country but not quite enduro, either. It’s slack enough to handle some of the gnarlier lines on any trail but doesn’t give up any pedaling prowess thanks to the 0 inches of rear-wheel travel. That said, though, the bike is built with confidence-inspiring geometry and enough flex to keep it comfortable on long rides.

Attention to detail: Viral builds a bike with the same attention to detail as you’d find in a high-end, fully custom bike. They also build them in stock sizes, but don’t skimp on the trick little features that give it that cool factor.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

Viral builds this frame from titanium, top to bottom. The bike comes with a custom-built plate where the crankset would normally go, with mounting hardware to mount the Pinion gearbox. With the Pinion transmission mounted, the bottom bracket is connected to a Gates belt-drive system, which resembles a single-speed setup more than a geared drivetrain.

More attention to detail: The welds are neat as a pin, the hard- ware is well thought out and the features work well together. The adjustable dropouts make a perfect match with the belt-drive gear system.

The frame is built with attention to detail that’s immediately noticeable, especially if you understand those details. The welds are neat as a pin, and the alignment is right on the money, according to our digital calipers. The paint job is flawless and eye-catching, especially in the sunshine when the metal flake shines through. The Skeptic uses a combination of internal and external routing that keeps it looking streamlined and easy to work on. For example, the dropper-post routing comes out on the drive side of the seat tube, a detail that many would miss, but it means the cable will never rub a hole in the beautiful paint job.