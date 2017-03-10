WTB PADLOC GRIPS TEST

WTB PADLOC GRIPS
When Lock-Ons Just Don’t Cut It
Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB) has a solid reputation for their tires and comfy saddles. This last year they announced a completely new approach to mounting grips to bars with their PadLoc series. The PadLoc was the brainchild of Jason Moeschler, who crashed pre-riding an EWS stage in Winter Park back in 2014 when his grip twisted. The crash resulted in a few broken vertebrae and sparked what has now become the PadLoc (thanks for your sacrifice, Jason).
Tech Info:
The PadLoc grip started with an angled slot cut into the end of a handlebar, but after partnering with SRAM, it evolved into a more refined 30-degree cut with specific placement at the highest point of the bar rise. WTB worked with Park Tool to develop a cutting guide to adapt any handlebar to the PadLoc design. Truvativ currently offers pre-cut bars and others that have the cutting guide markings on the ends of the bars that are easier for conversion. WTB does offer a complete guide on their website to convert any handlebar. The process takes about 30 minutes.
Inside of the grip is the Wedge technology that keeps the grip from rotating under intense forces. At the end of the grip is a dense, wedge-shaped section to maintain comfort. WTB uses one inner lock ring to anchor the grip onto the bars. The PadLocs come in three different thick- nesses—28-, 30- and 33-millimeter— along with a Grip Shift-compatible one. They retail for $35 for the pair.
On the Trail:
We installed our first pair of grips on some Gamut bars that we cut down to accommodate the PadLoc technology and see what the installation process was like. Cutting the bars was a little tedious, but with the help of the Park Tool guide, we were able to install our grips with no issues. Once installed, the PadLocs add about 5 millimeters to each side of the bars, changing the overall width by 10 millimeters. We started testing with the Thinline that is 28 millimeters in diameter, but after a while our test riders preferred the thicker Clydesdale version that is 33 millimeters thick.
The feel of the compound is really comfortable—not too tacky, but enough there that our hands didn’t slip during wet rides. Our test riders were all in agreement that the Contact Rubber is one of the better-feeling compounds we have ridden. After a couple months we transitioned over to a pair of carbon Truvativ bars that came stock with the PadLoc cut. The grips fit perfectly on the bars, although we did need some carbon paste to keep the grips from sliding horizontally. Our main test rider preferred the larger Clydesdale version, but a few riders did like the narrower Thinline. WTB does offer the Bulged grip for riders who prefer a little extra something in the middle of the grip.
Hits
• Comfy compound with extra padding where you need it
Misses
• They require friction paste to stay in place
