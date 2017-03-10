WTB PADLOC GRIPS TEST

The PadLoc grip started with an angled slot cut into the end of a handlebar, but after partnering with SRAM, it evolved into a more refined 30-degree cut with specific placement at the highest point of the bar rise. WTB worked with Park Tool to develop a cutting guide to adapt any handlebar to the PadLoc design. Truvativ currently offers pre-cut bars and others that have the cutting guide markings on the ends of the bars that are easier for conversion. WTB does offer a complete guide on their website to convert any handlebar. The process takes about 30 minutes.

Inside of the grip is the Wedge technology that keeps the grip from rotating under intense forces. At the end of the grip is a dense, wedge-shaped section to maintain comfort. WTB uses one inner lock ring to anchor the grip onto the bars. The PadLocs come in three different thick- nesses—28-, 30- and 33-millimeter— along with a Grip Shift-compatible one. They retail for $35 for the pair.

On the Trail:

We installed our first pair of grips on some Gamut bars that we cut down to accommodate the PadLoc technology and see what the installation process was like. Cutting the bars was a little tedious, but with the help of the Park Tool guide, we were able to install our grips with no issues. Once installed, the PadLocs add about 5 millimeters to each side of the bars, changing the overall width by 10 millimeters. We started testing with the Thinline that is 28 millimeters in diameter, but after a while our test riders preferred the thicker Clydesdale version that is 33 millimeters thick.