2016’s Top Ten List

2016’s Top 10 List
MBA’s Most Read Reviews
1. How to Stop Brake Squeal
Does your bike sound like a homesick goose every time you hit the brakes?
2. Changing the Approach to Rear Suspension
How metric sizing could change everything.
3. Handlebar Rise: The Science Of Picking The Right Height
Bike fitting is a science to some, an art to others, and a fashion statement to many.
4. Product Test: Shimano Metal vs. Resin Brake Pad Compounds
Choosing modulation over sheer power.
5. Bike Test: Specialized Crave Expert
The solid bike that won’t break the bank.
6. 27.5 Plus vs. 27.5
The bottom line is that plus-sized bikes have advantages and disadvantages. Don’t knock ’em, til you try ’em.
7. Soft-Shell Elbow Pad Shootout: Minimalistic Elbow Protection
Can you put a price on equipment that protects areas of your body that are essential to keeping you on your bike?
8. Shimano XT vs. SRAM GX
Two workhorse drivetrains go shift to shift, gram for gram.
9. Bike Test: Cannondale F29 Carbon 4
The F29 Carbon 4 is an excellent choice for the mid-level racer who’s looking to up his or her racing game.
10. Bike Test: Giant XtC 27.5 2
When people talk about getting the most bang for their buck, they’re speaking the language of the Giant XtC 27.5 2.
Bonus-2016’s Top Video’s
Trail Testing: Pivot Switchblade – 29 or 27.5+
Shootout: Wheel Wars—29 vs 27.5 vs 26
