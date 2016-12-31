2016’s Top Ten List

MBA’s Most Read Reviews

1. How to Stop Brake Squeal

Does your bike sound like a homesick goose every time you hit the brakes?

Check Out: How to Stop Brake Squeal

2. Changing the Approach to Rear Suspension

How metric sizing could change everything.

Check Out: Changing the Approach to Rear Suspension

3. Handlebar Rise: The Science Of Picking The Right Height

Bike fitting is a science to some, an art to others, and a fashion statement to many.

Check Out: Handlebar Rise: The Science Of Picking The Right Height

4. Product Test: Shimano Metal vs. Resin Brake Pad Compounds

Choosing modulation over sheer power.

Check Out: SHIMANO XT/XTR METAL VS. RESIN PAD COMPOUND TEST

5. Bike Test: Specialized Crave Expert

The solid bike that won’t break the bank.

Check Out: Specialized Crave Expert

6. 27.5 Plus vs. 27.5

The bottom line is that plus-sized bikes have advantages and disadvantages. Don’t knock ’em, til you try ’em.

Check Out: 27.5 Plus vs. 27.5

7. Soft-Shell Elbow Pad Shootout: Minimalistic Elbow Protection

Can you put a price on equipment that protects areas of your body that are essential to keeping you on your bike?

Check Out: Soft-Shell Elbow Pad Shootout: Minimalistic Elbow Protection

8. Shimano XT vs. SRAM GX



Two workhorse drivetrains go shift to shift, gram for gram.

Check Out: Shimano XT vs. SRAM GX

9. Bike Test: Cannondale F29 Carbon 4

The F29 Carbon 4 is an excellent choice for the mid-level racer who’s looking to up his or her racing game.

Check Out: Bike Test: Cannondale F29 Carbon 4

10. Bike Test: Giant XtC 27.5 2

When people talk about getting the most bang for their buck, they’re speaking the language of the Giant XtC 27.5 2.

Check Out: Bike Test: Giant XtC 27.5 2

Bonus-2016’s Top Video’s

