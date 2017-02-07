Headline News
packed-wozos_3

Bikepacking The Kona WoZo Through Ireland

February 7, 2017
With their Kona Wozos packed with camping gear, Garry Davoren and William O’Connor set out on an all day ride through the Irish countryside and the Slieve Aughty mountain range, a night of camping, and a solid trail ride at one of their favorite locations outside the three-pub town of Mountshannon.

William’s words, and the accompanying video, convey an honest and uplifting story that touches on authentic experience and human connection – a perfect escape from the everyday.

garry-wozo_5

Full story here: cog.konaworld.com/wozo-microadventure/

wozo-william-ireland_4

More info on the Kona Wozo: konaworld.com/platform_wo.cfm

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

