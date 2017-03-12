BOX ONE COMPONENTS TEST

Box offers its components with the latest manufacturing techniques and the highest-quality materials. Its design engineers work closely with some of the fastest racers in the world on the World Cup and freeride MTB circuits, and Box’s products have even been used for competition in the Olympics. It’s SoCal racing heritage has brought us this new drivetrain option: the Box One 11-speed drivetrain.

Tech Info:

The Box One system comes with an 11-speed shifter and derailleur, which are compatible with nearly every modern bike, from cross-country to enduro. We tested the system with a Box Components cassette and a Raceface crank and chainring setup. Fortunately, the Box system is designed to work with any Shimano part, which means riders could part out any one of the pieces of the complete group so long as the rest of the system were Shimano.