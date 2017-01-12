Brett Tippie Joins ROTOR Athlete Roster

ROTOR Bike Components is proud to add Freeride legend Brett Tippie to their roster of athletes. Regarded as one of the pioneers of Freeride mountain biking, Tippie’s infectious grin offsets his penchant for hitting the steepest terrain around. When he’s not dropping in on big lines, Brett hosts Redbull Rampage, Sea Otter festivities, opening day at Whistler Bike Park and the Crankworx event series. His social media offers his followers a glimpse of what it’s like to shred around the globe, while keeping a humorous slant.

Growing up in Kamloops, BC, Tippie is known for bringing his hard-charging riding style wherever he goes. “There is no one else like Brett Tippie,” says North American Brand Manager Lori Barrett. “He rides the biggest, gnarliest terrain you’ve ever seen, and you always know where he is because of his laugh! He’ll be a great partner for ROTOR as we develop our focus on mountain bike product.”

“I am very excited to work with ROTOR and play a helpful role in advancing their presence in the North American market,” Tippie said. “I love that ROTOR has a long standing tradition of scientific testing and validation to support their technology. I will continue doing my own scientific testing riding the goods in BC (night and day) on the wet, rain forested, tech trails of the north shore and deserty, dry big mountain lines in Kamloops!”

Brett Tippie will be riding the new ROTOR RHawk & RRaptor gravity cranks & chain rings launching in North America this month. With the idea of creating a future-proof system, both RHawk & RRaptor are modular, meaning the crank, chain ring & axle all can be separated to allow for easy switches between bikes, as axle standards continue to evolve.

Bringing a North American presence to a roster that includes Cedric Gracia & Jordi Bago, Tippie will continue with long-time sponsors Rocky Mountain Bicycles, SR Suntour, Maloja & IXS Sports.

Keep up with Brett Tippie, Director of Good Times via Instagram: @bretttippie

Find ROTOR at www.rotorbike.com, Facebook: @Rotor Bike Components, Instagram: @RotorBike