Bruce Klein Joins The KHS Factory Race Team For 2017

January 7, 2017
screen-shot-2017-01-07-at-12-04-19-pmBruce will be scorching the courses on the world pro down hill circuit riding the new KHS 7500 Signature Series DH bike. We wish him the best.

