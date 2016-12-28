Crankworx Whistler Recap

Slalom riders brought their bike-handling skills to a new racecourse this year, one built closer to Whistler Village so the race could be seen by people at the base of the bike park. It seemed like a good move, as the event was definitely more spectator-friendly.

As for the racers, Jill Kintner has won this event so many times that it would be a surprise if she didn’t win. Still, Anneke Beerten gave Jill some tough competition this year. As for the men’s race, Tomas Slavik and Bernard Kerr engaged in a spirited battle, but Slavik could not be beaten.

Finals time: Great Britain’s Bernard Kerr of Pivot had the lead here over Tomas Slavik in the Giant Dual Slalom finals, but Slavik would come out the winner in the end.

One of the early victims of Slavik’s high-speed racing was Joey Foresta, the young GT racer profiled elsewhere in this issue. Joey would start his second year of high school a couple days later and celebrate his 15th birth- day the following week. In spite of his youth, Joey beat World Cup downhill star Marcelo Gutierrez in the first round of racing before losing to Slavik in the second round. Joey lost by a mere 0.5 seconds in their first match-up and 0.41 seconds in their second match-up. Very impressive for a kid who was still 14.

Men

1. Tomas Slavik, Czech Republic

2. Bernard Kerr, GBR

3. Bas Van Steenbergen, Canada

4. Walker Shaw, USA

Women

1. Jill Kintner, USA

2. Anneke Beerten, Netherlands

3. Emilie Siegenthaler, Switzerland

4. Leigh Donovan, USA