Headline News
All-Wheel-Drive Fat Bike (February 12, 2017 2:51 pm)
Riding A Whistler Mega Train with Nate Hills and Friends (February 12, 2017 8:28 am)
Down The Trail – Remembering Our Favorite Stories From 20 Years Ago (February 12, 2017 7:21 am)
Photo of the Day: Up and Over (February 12, 2017 1:32 am)
Photo of the Day: Boostin’ It (February 11, 2017 12:26 am)

Down The Trail – Remembering Our Favorite Stories From 20 Years Ago

February 12, 2017
Comments off
107 Views
Home Page, Home Page News, Home Page Slideshow, How To's, Riding TIps, Top Stories, Uncategorized

Remembering Our Favorite Stories From 20 Years Ago

Normally, when we think of bike safety, we think of a helmet and solid riding skills. Rarely are knives and pepper spray considered standard mountain biking equipment. In fact, most of us feel safer in the mountains than we do riding around our local streets. However, whether you do your riding just minutes from the freeway or many miles from the closest strip mall, you are heading into the wilderness where you are seen as part of the food chain.

DOWN_1The February 1997 issue was chock-full of the types of stories that put Mountain Bike Action on the map. The issue included a six-bike full-suspension shootout, a huge buyer’s guide and plenty of product tests. Among our favorite stories from this issue, though, was one that had absolutely nothing to do with testing products. It was titled “How to Go for a Ride Without Being Eaten Alive.” Here are a few of our favorite excerpts from that somewhat-goofy-but-still-relevant story.

DOWN_2ABeary big problem: These are a few of our best tips, should you ever encounter a bear on the trail.

1. Dismount your bike and place it in front of you to appear larger and provide some protection.
2. Talk firmly at the bear.
3. Never make direct eye contact.
4. Show no fear, even if the bear stands up (much easier said than done).
5. If the bear charges, he may be bluffing. Again, it’s important to show no fear. (We actually wrote this as if you wouldn’t be soiling your chamois by now.)
6. If you regularly ride in bear country, pepper spray is your best defense. Carry a can of this in your pack.
7. When riding, make noise, such as whistling, singing or talking. This alerts the bears to your presence so they will leave you alone. (Today, we would recommend using a “bear bell,” which constantly rings so you can save your singing voice for the shower.)

DOWN_2BBear Humor: A bear walks into a bar and sits down and the bartender asks the bear, “what can I get you?” The bear looks at him with a long stair and takes a while to respond. Then the bear orders a sandwich and a beer. The bartender then looks back at the bear and says “what’s with the long pause”.

DOWN_3ASean McCoy dodges another cougar and this one is too close for comfort. Must be the Aloha print riding jersey that caught it’s eye?

DOWN_3BGhosts on the trail: Cougars, also called pumas or ghost cats, are North America’s largest carnivores (bears are omnivores). Mountain lions are a terrifying thing to see on the trail, especially because they don’t fight fair. They are usually likely to attack a rider from behind.

These are a few tips for handling such an encounter:

1. Dismount and put your bike in front of you.
2. Look the lion straight in the eyes. (Don’t mix this up with the bear advice.)
3. If attacked, fight back with anything you have, including fists, rocks, your bike or cash.
4. Don’t forget that can of Mace, because it will be your best defense in this situation.

DOWN_4Don’t let those long eye lashes fool you: You’re never going to see one of these on the trails in North America. Honestly, we don’t even know why this photo was in the archives, but we liked it, so we included it anyway. This little guy is much less likely to maul you, so there’s no encounter advice needed.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Tags

Related Article

Screen Shot 2017-02-12 at 2.48.02 PM

All-Wheel-Drive Fat Bike

Feb 12, 2017Comments off795 Views

Help Kate Leeming be the first person to cross Antarctica on a bicycle riding the first ever All Wheel Drive 5″ Fat bike made by CHRISTINI bikes....

Screen Shot 2017-02-12 at 8.26.01 AM

Riding A Whistler Mega Trai...

Mountain Biking the Whistler Bike Park never disappoints. There

Feb 12, 2017
IMGL6123

Photo of the Day: Up and Ov...

Richie Schley leads his pal Brett Tippie over one

Feb 12, 2017
IMGL3531 (1)

Photo of the Day: Boostin&#...

 Patrick Reynoso blasts over a rocky section of trail

Feb 11, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

     

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201418266 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201417535 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201415572 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201215183 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201413020 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.