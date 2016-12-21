ELLSWORTH ROGUE FORTY TEST

Ellsworth Handcrafted Bicycles was founded back in 1991 by suspension guru Tony Ellsworth. At that time Tony was dissatisfied with other bikes on the market, so he decided to build his own. This soon sparked a fire, creating what Ellsworth is today. For 2017 the company went back to the drawing board to dream up two brand-new bikes that stand out from the rest of Ellsworth’s lineup: the Rogue Sixty and the Rogue Forty. The Rogue Forty is the latest addition to Ellsworth’s 2017 fleet. This trail-oriented bike closely resembles the previously released Rogue Sixty, but features 20 millimeters less travel and a few geometry tweaks. The Rogue lineup looks to conquer trails with modern amenities, geometry and styling.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The Ellsworth Rogue Forty was designed for the rider who simply loves to ride trails. It balances climbing efficiency and descending capabilities well while also being fun and playful. Its lightweight carbon frame allows riders to easily toss it around, and its super-short, 16.5-inch chainstays are icing on the cake. The Rogue Forty has a do-it-all attitude, making it a great tool for a diverse set of riders.

Trail-ready: The Rogue’s active suspension held traction well. Our test riders agreed that the Rogue is a do-it-all trailbike ready to conquer whatever a rider would like to throw at it.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

The Rogue Forty was built around a third-generation, 3K-weave carbon frame with 140 millimeters of travel and three 25th-anniversary colorways to choose from. Ellsworth paid close attention to detail when it came to the Rogue’s internal cable routing. The end result is a clean-looking bike that also has the ability to accommodate Di2 electronic shifting. The Rogue uses a mix of modern standards, such as Boost 148 spacing, and proprietary technologies such as a Hex Taper rear axle. The Rogue’s suspension is an old-school but tried-and-true four- bar linkage design with a custom-tuned Fox DPS shock.