GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE – LEZYNE MICRO FLOOR DRIVE XL PUMP – WTB SEMPER FI VOLT SADDLE

Ride and make a difference

WTB recently did a ride in Marin County with disabled veterans and created the limited-edition Semper Fi version to help raise money for disabled veterans. A $15 portion of each saddle sold goes to the Semper Fi Fund for service members on their road to recovery. This chair retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.

