GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE – LEZYNE MICRO FLOOR DRIVE XL PUMP – WTB SEMPER FI VOLT SADDLE

GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE
Italian shoes for everything
Gaerne is known for its high-end carbon shoes (and, of course, moto boots), which have helped some of the fastest racers in the world reach the podium. The new G Gravity shoe is an all-around shoe for trail, enduro and gravity riding, with a robust Vibram sole and double-BOA retention system. These shoes have inner-ankle protection and come in a few different colors. Check out www.gaerne.com to order a pair.
LEZYNE MICRO FLOOR DRIVE XL PUMP
A pump for the road
Packing for your next road trip can get overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget important items. The Micro Floor Drive XL pump is a mini floor pump made to be easily transported and works best with fat bike tires. This pump is high volume, will go up to 35 psi, and is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. This pump retails for $60 and can be found at www.lezyne.com.
WTB SEMPER FI VOLT SADDLE
Ride and make a difference
WTB recently did a ride in Marin County with disabled veterans and created the limited-edition Semper Fi version to help raise money for disabled veterans. A $15 portion of each saddle sold goes to the Semper Fi Fund for service members on their road to recovery. This chair retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.
