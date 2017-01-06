Headline News

GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE – LEZYNE MICRO FLOOR DRIVE XL PUMP – WTB SEMPER FI VOLT SADDLE

January 6, 2017
Comments off
346 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Top Stories, Uncategorized

GAERNE G GRAVITY SHOE

Italian shoes for everything

qr_gaerneGaerne is known for its high-end carbon shoes (and, of course, moto boots), which have helped some of the fastest racers in the world reach the podium. The new G Gravity shoe is an all-around shoe for trail, enduro and gravity riding, with a robust Vibram sole and double-BOA retention system. These shoes have inner-ankle protection and come in a few different colors. Check out www.gaerne.com to order a pair.

LEZYNE MICRO FLOOR DRIVE XL PUMP

A pump for the road

qr_lezynePacking for your next road trip can get overwhelming, and it’s easy to forget important items. The Micro Floor Drive XL pump is a mini floor pump made to be easily transported and works best with fat bike tires. This pump is high volume, will go up to 35 psi, and is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. This pump retails for $60 and can be found at www.lezyne.com.

WTB SEMPER FI VOLT SADDLE

Ride and make a difference

qr_wtbWTB recently did a ride in Marin County with disabled veterans and created the limited-edition Semper Fi version to help raise money for disabled veterans. A $15 portion of each saddle sold goes to the Semper Fi Fund for service members on their road to recovery. This chair retails for $130 and can be found at www.wtb.com.

 THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 362
Tags
,

Related Article

bruce-cvr-mba

Bruce Klein Joins The KHS Factory Race Team F...

Jan 07, 2017Comments off154 Views

One Of America's Rising Stars...

20170102ellsworth_lopes_deliverables_compressed_pub__g9y0848

Ellsworth Welcomes Brian Lo...

Poway, CA, January 7, 2017: Ellsworth Handcrafted Bicycles announced

Jan 07, 2017
imgl9628

Photo of the Day: Racing th...

 Spencer Rathkamp heads down a rocky trail with the freeway traffic in

Jan 07, 2017
screen-shot-2017-01-06-at-7-31-25-am

Why Does My Riding Look Lam...

This right here, is called a wearable gimbal. It

Jan 06, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 186

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417444 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416538 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414672 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214139 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412474 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.