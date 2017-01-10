GARNEAU ROVER MTB GLOVES – GIRO SWITCHBLADE HELMET – CRANKBROTHERS HIGHLINE DROPPER

CRANKBROTHERS HIGHLINE DROPPER

Taking their time to make it right

Crankbrothers has been making some unique and flashy aftermarket components—from wheels to stems. The Joplin post was decent but had some issues, and the Highline has emerged to cure those woes. The Highline comes with 125 millimeters of travel in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters. Stealth routing is available, along with a remote lever that has infinite adjustments. This post retails for $350 and can be found at www.crankbrothers.com.

