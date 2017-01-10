GARNEAU ROVER MTB GLOVES – GIRO SWITCHBLADE HELMET – CRANKBROTHERS HIGHLINE DROPPER

GARNEAU ROVER MTB GLOVES
An Incredible Find
Garneau is no stranger when it comes to making gloves. All Garneau products are tested in extreme elements, from blistering hot summers of the desert, to the chill-to-the-bone winters in Canada. The Rover MTB glove strikes a balance of handling both conditions well but really shines as a superior performing mountain bike glove. It’s loaded with all the newest tech you want in a serious mountain glove like; D3O Impact Protection in the outer palms, tactile areas on the finger tips for touch screen devices and the Ergo Air concept for increased ventilation. The Rover MTB Gloves are available in three different colors; black, white and sulfur/yellow. Here’s the icing on the cake, they are on sale right now for $20, marked off from $40. Great glove, get them while they last.
GIRO SWITCHBLADE
Do it all in one shell
With the growing popularity of enduro racing, helmet designers have been pushed to take different approaches to how they create protective lids. The Switchblade is a full-face, ASTM, downhill-certified helmet with a removable chin bar to keep riders a little cooler when pedaling to their next stage. This helmet uses a MIPS liner and Roc Loc Air DH fit system. Giro set the price at $250 and offers the helmet in six different colors.
CRANKBROTHERS HIGHLINE DROPPER
Taking their time to make it right
Crankbrothers has been making some unique and flashy aftermarket components—from wheels to stems. The Joplin post was decent but had some issues, and the Highline has emerged to cure those woes. The Highline comes with 125 millimeters of travel in 30.9 and 31.6 diameters. Stealth routing is available, along with a remote lever that has infinite adjustments. This post retails for $350 and can be found at www.crankbrothers.com.
