INTENSE RECLUSE TEST A bike with “Spidey sense” When Intense decided on a name for its all-mountain machine (designed to claw its way up nearly vertical slopes and then descend with precision that’s almost telepathic), the marketing guys were probably thinking of the brown recluse spider, the most venomous spider found in Southern California. But, a recluse is also someone who wants to shut out the world to go meditate in solitude, perhaps on a long-distance trail ride away from the hustle and bustle of the city. So whichever way you look at it, both meanings apply. We got a hold of one of these deadly spiders to test it on our own trails.

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

The Recluse is meant to hit trailbike weight targets but still offer the geometry and suspension performance to handle things when the trails get nasty. While the Recluse isn’t the lightest XC bike, and it’s not as bike-park-friendly as a true enduro bike, it’s as close as you can come to ticking both those boxes in a single package.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

The Recluse is a carbon bike with almost 6 inches of travel via the JS Tuned dual-link suspension. The bike sports all the modern amenities, including high-modulus carbon fiber tubes; Boost 148-millimeter rear-axle spacing; internal routing for all shifter, brake and dropper-post cables and hoses; and custom-made downtube and chainstay protectors. The bike uses angular collet-style pivots designed to increase the surface area between the bearings connecting the front and rear triangles. The pivots keep maintenance down by staying tight for longer than a typical rocker-bolt design.

Keepin’ it clean: The internal cable routing on the Recluse is ready to accept either electronic or mechanical shifting. The system is clean and even sports internal sleeves to keep the cables from pinging the insides of the tubes, making the bike very quiet on the trail.

Short stay: The JS Tuned suspension design allows the Intense designers to keep the chainstays short and the geometry playful. The carbon tubes also sport internal cable routing to keep the aesthetics clean.

WHICH COMPONENTS STAND OUT?

Right away the flashy paint scheme will catch your eye. If bright and colorful isn’t your style, Intense also offers the Recluse in a muted, Stealth Black color scheme.

The blacked-out Fox suspension may not be the top-of- the-line factory version with super adjustable dampers and Kashima coating, but the fork and shock provide remarkable performance. The 36 Performance fork features Fox’s new Grip damper, which is a sealed-cartridge system with a simple, three-position lever that allows the rider to select the open, medium or firm mode. It’s easy to use and feels every bit as plush and controlled as fancier versions. Similarly, the X2 Performance shock sports an easy-to-use two-position climbing switch to firm up the travel for efficient ascents.

Next, please: The Race Face NEXT crank is one we’ve been seeing more and more as original equipment, and for good reason. It’s light, it’s stiff and the installation is easy.

Guiding the trail: SRAM’s Guide brakes offer awesome stopping power and plenty of modulation. The e*Thirteen cassette in the background offers a wide gear range for the single-ring drivetrain.