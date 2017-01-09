Jamis Decon 1 Test

WHO IS IT MADE FOR?

Boostin’ it: Our most aggressive test riders found the limits of the Defcon when hitting trail features, as they were able to bottom the bike out. However, with some tweaks to the stock suspension setup, this would likely be a non-issue.

The Defcon is an enduro bike with enough travel to handle the gnarliest of trails. The slack geometry and plush suspension are built to ride fast and take chances on technical terrain. It’s also built light enough to handle climbs to earn those descents. Make no mistake; this is a high-end machine; however, Jamis does an excellent job building value into its bikes, so the Defcon is an excellent choice for any aspiring enduro racer who doesn’t have an energy-drink sponsor but still wants to stand on the podium. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention it makes a heck of a great trailbike too.

WHAT IS IT MADE FROM?

Clean internals: The Defcon works with nearly any derailleur setup with internal routing in key places to keep the looks clean. Should you not need to use any of the ports, the bike comes with these nifty caps to make it look streamlined.

One burly piece: The Defcon’s rocker delivers 160 millimeters of travel. Thanks to its one-piece construction, the bike sports more stiffness than it would if this piece was kept spindly and minimal.

MP4 linkage: Jamis designed their MP4 suspension system with a “faux bar” system, which is essentially a tried-and- true design that uses a single main pivot and a rocker to drive the shock.

The Defcon is an aluminum bike built with 160 millimeters of travel via the Jamis MP4 suspension design. It’s a single-pivot design that uses a rocker and swingarm setup to optimize the linkage and provide a supple but progressive spring curve. That’s fancy talk for “it works on the small stuff but doesn’t bottom out on the big hits.” The bike rides on high-end Enduro cartridge bearings throughout, which are designed for longevity. The Defcon sports a very modern geometry that’s capable of handling the toughest enduro runs or the most technical trails—short of a World Cup DH course. The bike comes in several versions, all of which deliver great bang for the buck on components. Our top-end Defcon 1 also comes with a 142-millimeter rear axle, tapered head tube, 10-millimeter oversized suspension hardware and mounts for any type of derailleur you want to ride with.