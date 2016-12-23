Kona’s New 2017 Lineup

WHAT’S NEW FOR 2017

The most obvious change to Kona’s 2017 lineup is the reintroduction of the Hei Hei’s carbon frame (it was absent from the lineup last year). The Kona Hei Hei now consists of three purpose-built models: the Hei Hei, the Hei Hei Race and the Hei Hei Trail. Though the names are similar, each bike has very different characteristics. The next update to Kona’s 2017 lineup was to the famous Honzo. Kona’s Honzo is built for riders who love to shred trails but value the simplicity of a hardtail. The Honzo is actually a unique bike, as it’s one of very few aggressive 29er hardtails on the market. For 2017 the Honzo received the full-carbon treatment for the first time ever and is now available in an aluminum version with bigger shoes. Last but not least, Kona took its existing fat bike, the Wo, and made a few tweaks. Kona also added a suspension fork to create the trail-ready Wozo.

Always carry a spare: A derailleur hanger is literally designed to bend or break to prevent the rear derailleur from getting damaged in a crash. Once the hanger is damaged, the bike will no longer shift properly. Kona felt that a broken hanger is a lame reason to get stuck on the trails, so they decided to provide riders with an extra one hidden inside their frame.

Work hard, play hard: Kona is a company that enjoys putting in long days when they are required, but they also enjoy kicking back and having a good time as much as possible.