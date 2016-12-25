MEET THE RIDERS AND THEIR RIDES – GT’s Joey Foresta

MBA: Where did you grow up?

Joey: South Jordan, Utah.

MBA: What kind of work do your parents do?

Joey: My dad is an operations director and my mom manages a staffing company.

MBA: When did you first learn to ride a bike?

Joey: Three years old. MBA: Who taught you?

Joey: Mom and Dad.

MBA: Did you race other bikes before mountain bikes?

Joey: I raced BMX since I was 4 and still do a little in the winter for off-season training.

MBA: When did you get your first mountain bike?

Joey: 7 years old.

MBA: When did you start competing on mountain bikes?

Joey: 7 years old.

MBA: How did you finish in your first race?

Joey: I won.

MBA: Did you win any titles as an amateur?

Joey: I have been lucky enough to win some titles since I started. I won national championships three times in dual slalom and five times for downhill. I also have six Sea Otter wins and six Utah state championship wins.

MBA: What have been your best results as a pro?

Joey: I got second at Sea Otter in dual slalom and third at the national championships this year.

MBA: Are you going to go to college?

Joey: Not yet, but I plan to.

MBA: What other sports have you done?

Joey: [Laughing] I’m not very good at any other sport. My dad says I can’t even catch a cold!

MBA: Can you tell us something interesting or unusual about your family?

Joey: Neither of my parents are into any type of cycling, and yet my sister and I have excelled at it. She is currently the number-one amateur BMX girl in the country.