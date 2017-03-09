New Product Discovery’s

It’s cold outside
It’s cold outside. A thermal layer is worth its weight in gold on chilly rides. The Evoke Thermal jersey is a long-sleeve option for riders looking for something to help retain body heat. This thermal has a chest pocket, sunglass wipe, and semi-fitted cut to allow for more body movement. The Evoke retails for $99 and comes in two colors. Stop by your local Trek dealer to order one.
MICHELIN WILD RACE’R ENDURO REAR TIRE
So enduro
Whether it’s car tires or bike tires, Michelin has a strong reputation as one of the best tire companies on the planet. The Wild Race’R is Michelin’s take on what a rear-specific enduro tire should look like. Michelin uses a reinforced carcass to strength the sidewalls and a proprietary Gum-X rubber to give the tire more grip. These tires are available in 29- or 27.5- inch diameters with a 2.35-inch width. Stop by your local shop to order one. $70
G-FORM ELITE KNEE PADS
Get them the way you want
G-Form is known for its unique and effective approach to padding and protection. The Elite is G-Form’s next-generation knee pad. These pads use a slightly longer sleeve and offer better ventilation than the previous Pro-X. Check out www.g-form.com to order a pair.
