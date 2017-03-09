New Product Discovery’s

Headline News

March 9, 2017
BONTRAGER FORAY SOFT-SHELL JACKET

It’s cold outside

QR_BontragerIt’s cold outside. A thermal layer is worth its weight in gold on chilly rides. The Evoke Thermal jersey is a long-sleeve option for riders looking for something to help retain body heat. This thermal has a chest pocket, sunglass wipe, and semi-fitted cut to allow for more body movement. The Evoke retails for $99 and comes in two colors. Stop by your local Trek dealer to order one.

MICHELIN WILD RACE’R ENDURO REAR TIRE

So enduro

Whether it’s car tires or bike tires, Michelin has a strong reputation as one of the best tire companies on the planet. The Wild Race’R is Michelin’s take on what a rear-specific enduro tire should look like. Michelin uses a reinforced carcass to strength the sidewalls and a proprietary Gum-X rubber to give the tire more grip. These tires are available in 29- or 27.5- inch diameters with a 2.35-inch width. Stop by your local shop to order one. $70

G-FORM ELITE KNEE PADS

Get them the way you want

QR_GForm-ReplacementG-Form is known for its unique and effective approach to padding and protection. The Elite is G-Form’s next-generation knee pad. These pads use a slightly longer sleeve and offer better ventilation than the previous Pro-X. Check out www.g-form.com to order a pair.

