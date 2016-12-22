NEW PRODUCTS: CLUB RIDE COG JEANS & SHAKA FLANNEL JERSEY – WOLF TOOTH GNARWOLF CHAIN GUIDE – SYNCROS MATCHBOX TAILOR CAGE

Bottle and tools in one spot

Finding storage on the bike has become fairly popular over the last couple years, and Syncros has released a new bottle cage called the Matchbox Tailor. This cage has built-in storage for a mini pump, multi-tool and tire lever. The cage is offered in left-or right-side entry models and comes with a one-year warranty. The Tailor retails for $70 and can be found at your local Scott dealer.

