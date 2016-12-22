NEW PRODUCTS: CLUB RIDE COG JEANS & SHAKA FLANNEL JERSEY – WOLF TOOTH GNARWOLF CHAIN GUIDE – SYNCROS MATCHBOX TAILOR CAGE

CLUB RIDE COG JEANS & SHAKA FLANNEL JERSEY
Casual style meets performance
It’s fall, which means the colors are changing in the forests, the air is nippy rather than toasty and warm, and the summer riding gear has been stored away for the winter. For those who still want to hit the trails when the temperatures cool off, Club Ride has you covered with their Cog jeans and Shaka flannel jersey. You’re probably thinking, “Why would I ride in jeans and a flannel?” Well, Club Ride has worked in some serious riding-specific features, including breathable wicking fabric and quick-drying moisture control into the jersey and two-way stretch fabric with a seamless crotch gusset in the jeans. This is the type of kit you can hit the trails with during the day and head to the coffee shop or pub afterwards without drawing awkward stares from the non-riders who don’t understand Lycra shorts or Day-Glo jackets. Retail price for the Cog jeans is $95, while the Shaka flannel jersey is $90.
WOLF TOOTH GNARWOLF CHAIN GUIDE
American-made guide
The minds over at Wolf Tooth have been hard at work this year developing new rings, bikes and now a chainguide. The GnarWolf chainguide is a light- weight insurance policy that has a broad chainline adjustment and will work with round or elliptical rings. The guide will work with 28–36-tooth round rings and is made for ISCG 05 tabs. The GnarWolf retails for $65 and can be found at your local shop or at www.wolftoothcomponents.com.
SYNCROS MATCHBOX TAILOR CAGE
Bottle and tools in one spot
Finding storage on the bike has become fairly popular over the last couple years, and Syncros has released a new bottle cage called the Matchbox Tailor. This cage has built-in storage for a mini pump, multi-tool and tire lever. The cage is offered in left-or right-side entry models and comes with a one-year warranty. The Tailor retails for $70 and can be found at your local Scott dealer.
