Headline News

NEW PRODUCTS: CLUB RIDE COG JEANS & SHAKA FLANNEL JERSEY – WOLF TOOTH GNARWOLF CHAIN GUIDE – SYNCROS MATCHBOX TAILOR CAGE

December 22, 2016
Comments off
48 Views
Home Page, Home Page Product, New Products, Top Stories, Uncategorized

CLUB RIDE COG JEANS & SHAKA FLANNEL JERSEY

Casual style meets performance

qr-addIt’s fall, which means the colors are changing in the forests, the air is nippy rather than toasty and warm, and the summer riding gear has been stored away for the winter. For those who still want to hit the trails when the temperatures cool off, Club Ride has you covered with their Cog jeans and Shaka flannel jersey. You’re probably thinking, “Why would I ride in jeans and a flannel?” Well, Club Ride has worked in some serious riding-specific features, including breathable wicking fabric and quick-drying moisture control into the jersey and two-way stretch fabric with a seamless crotch gusset in the jeans. This is the type of kit you can hit the trails with during the day and head to the coffee shop or pub afterwards without drawing awkward stares from the non-riders who don’t understand Lycra shorts or Day-Glo jackets. Retail price for the Cog jeans is $95, while the Shaka flannel jersey is $90.

 WOLF TOOTH GNARWOLF CHAIN GUIDE

American-made guide

qr_gnarThe minds over at Wolf Tooth have been hard at work this year developing new rings, bikes and now a chainguide. The GnarWolf chainguide is a light- weight insurance policy that has a broad chainline adjustment and will work with round or elliptical rings. The guide will work with 28–36-tooth round rings and is made for ISCG 05 tabs. The GnarWolf retails for $65 and can be found at your local shop or at www.wolftoothcomponents.com.

SYNCROS MATCHBOX TAILOR CAGE

Bottle and tools in one spot

qr_syncrosFinding storage on the bike has become fairly popular over the last couple years, and Syncros has released a new bottle cage called the Matchbox Tailor. This cage has built-in storage for a mini pump, multi-tool and tire lever. The cage is offered in left-or right-side entry models and comes with a one-year warranty. The Tailor retails for $70 and can be found at your local Scott dealer.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail

Related Article

screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-12-20-13-pm

Aaron Chase Ripping Trails with AirDog

Dec 22, 2016Comments off205 Views

It’s here. We’re super pumped to introduce Aaron Chase as an AirDog athlete in the virtual release of our MTB Flight Mode. Sit back. Watch it. And...

_paolo_martelli_04

Racing The Mongolia Bike Ch...

Mongolia Bike Challenge: A Retrospective from the 2016 Winner

Dec 22, 2016
imgl1588

Photo of the Day: Summer in...

 A racer takes a swooping corner in the PedalFest series

Dec 22, 2016
screen-shot-2016-12-21-at-4-51-29-pm

Dispelling the Myth

Societal attitudes toward this subject vary greatly in different

Dec 21, 2016

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

     

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417004 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416068 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414311 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201213507 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412195 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.