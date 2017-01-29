New Products For $50 and Under – Leatt DBX 2.0 X-Flow gloves – Fix It Sticks Tool Replaceable Edition – Renthal Traction lock-on grips – Fox Kabolt 15-millimeter axle – Lezyne Twin Drive kit

There is no doubt that CO2 cartridges are the fastest way to inflate your flat tires out on the trail. The Twin Drive kit from Lezyne is an easy-to-carry kit that contains two 25-gram CO2 cartridges, an inflator, two tire levers and room to store a patch kit. The entire thing is held together with a Velcro strap and takes up very little room in your riding pack.

