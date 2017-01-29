Headline News

New Products For $50 and Under – Leatt DBX 2.0 X-Flow gloves – Fix It Sticks Tool Replaceable Edition – Renthal Traction lock-on grips – Fox Kabolt 15-millimeter axle – Lezyne Twin Drive kit

January 29, 2017
New Products For $50 and Under

Leatt DBX 2.0 X-Flow gloves—$35

M1GiftGuide-Leatt-Leatt’s DBX 2.0 gloves are super lightweight and provide a surprising amount of grip. The palms are made from ultra-thin NanoGrip that contains fibers 7.5 times thinner than a human hair. The gloves are also made with a super-stretchy material and an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit.

Fix It Sticks Tool Replaceable Edition—$35

Fix It Sticks are some of the coolest multi-tools on the market today due to their easy of use, small size and multi-functionality. These two sticks come with eight commonly used bit sizes and form a T-handle shape for added lever- age. Fix It Sticks are lightweight, durable and extremely easy to carry.

Renthal Traction lock-on grips—$30

M1GiftGuide-RenthalGrips are considered a wear-and-tear item and should be replaced as needed. Renthal’s Traction grips come in a few options—from medium to ultra tacky—and have aluminum locking collars on either side of the handlebars to prevent them from moving.

Fox Kabolt 15-millimeter axle—$45

M1GiftGuide-Fox-AxleThe Kabolt is a super-lightweight axle from Fox that is designed to save close to 40 grams over a traditional-style axle. It eliminates the quick-release thru-axle on your current fork and replaces it with this black or orange axle that is installed with a 6-millimeter hex wrench. It’s available in 100- or 110-millimeter Boost spacing and can be used in any application—from cross-country to aggressive trail/ enduro.

Lezyne Twin Drive kit—$35

M1GiftGuide-CO2There is no doubt that CO2 cartridges are the fastest way to inflate your flat tires out on the trail. The Twin Drive kit from Lezyne is an easy-to-carry kit that contains two 25-gram CO2 cartridges, an inflator, two tire levers and room to store a patch kit. The entire thing is held together with a Velcro strap and takes up very little room in your riding pack.

