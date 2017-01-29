New Products For $50 and Under – Leatt DBX 2.0 X-Flow gloves – Fix It Sticks Tool Replaceable Edition – Renthal Traction lock-on grips – Fox Kabolt 15-millimeter axle – Lezyne Twin Drive kit

New Products For $50 and Under
Leatt DBX 2.0 X-Flow gloves—$35
Leatt’s DBX 2.0 gloves are super lightweight and provide a surprising amount of grip. The palms are made from ultra-thin NanoGrip that contains fibers 7.5 times thinner than a human hair. The gloves are also made with a super-stretchy material and an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit.
Fix It Sticks Tool Replaceable Edition—$35
Fix It Sticks are some of the coolest multi-tools on the market today due to their easy of use, small size and multi-functionality. These two sticks come with eight commonly used bit sizes and form a T-handle shape for added lever- age. Fix It Sticks are lightweight, durable and extremely easy to carry.
Renthal Traction lock-on grips—$30
Grips are considered a wear-and-tear item and should be replaced as needed. Renthal’s Traction grips come in a few options—from medium to ultra tacky—and have aluminum locking collars on either side of the handlebars to prevent them from moving.
Fox Kabolt 15-millimeter axle—$45
The Kabolt is a super-lightweight axle from Fox that is designed to save close to 40 grams over a traditional-style axle. It eliminates the quick-release thru-axle on your current fork and replaces it with this black or orange axle that is installed with a 6-millimeter hex wrench. It’s available in 100- or 110-millimeter Boost spacing and can be used in any application—from cross-country to aggressive trail/ enduro.
Lezyne Twin Drive kit—$35
There is no doubt that CO2 cartridges are the fastest way to inflate your flat tires out on the trail. The Twin Drive kit from Lezyne is an easy-to-carry kit that contains two 25-gram CO2 cartridges, an inflator, two tire levers and room to store a patch kit. The entire thing is held together with a Velcro strap and takes up very little room in your riding pack.
THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION
Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.
Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.
Subscribe Here
Contact us via email at mbaction@hi-torque.com
____________________________________