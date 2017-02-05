Red Bull Rampage Recap

NEW RULES

For 2016 a change was made to the rules. No wooden structures could be added to the course as either jumps or landing ramps. In the last few events Red Bull had sent out work crews to build wooden ramps and jumps that the riders could use in their runs. For 2016 Red Bull chose to do away with these wooden features, and the riders went back to using natural terrain. The competitors and their “dig teams” (two assistants per rider, picked by the riders) were allowed to use picks, shovels and sandbags to create the ramps they needed to put on a show for the judges and the spectators. Each rider got a certain number of sandbags, so competing riders teamed up so they could pool their sandbags to create safer takeoff and landing ramps for their toughest tricks.

Scary descent: Kona’s Antoine Bizet pulled out all the stops on his way to second place. Photo: Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

The event was broadcast live on RedBull.com and was scheduled to be shown on NBC television a few weeks later. Riders and their teams were given a few days to prepare their lines down the steep cliffs of the latest Rampage site. The dig teams spent most of their time shaping the approach paths, the jumps and the landings the riders would use. When the competitors started riding, they would normally practice just one section at a time until they got comfortable with it, then move on to the next section. Most of the riders held off doing complete runs from top to bottom, including all their tricks, until the finals. The risks were too high. If they made one mistake, they could be out of the competition. When the finals started, the riders finally put everything together, dropped in, threw down their best moves and found out how they scored.

Charging: Tyler McCaul takes flight on the kind of drop that has made Rampage famous. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Though the wind was a bit stronger than the riders might have liked, the riders all ripped and everyone survived. Brandon Semenuk won the second Red Bull Rampage of his career, topping off a stellar run with a one-footed can-can backflip over one of the biggest jumps at the contest site. Though he didn’t do as many big tricks as Semenuk, Antoine Bizet pulled the first double backflip in the event’s history, and the resulting score put him in second place for the event. Carson Storch put in a stellar run, too, earning him third place this year, thanks to a trick that the judges rated the best of any competitor—a flat-spin 360 off a huge step-down—which he pulled flawlessly. Kurt Sorge and Kyle Strait, who are both two-time winners of the event, took fourth and fifth, respectively, with more great runs. We suspect that most of the competitors were happy to complete the event in one piece, no matter where they finished.