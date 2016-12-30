Headline News
Riding Crested Butte With Scott Sports

December 30, 2016
Riding Crested Butte With Scott Sports

Making a fast bike faster

Photos by Devon Balet

scott-3_jr_spreadColorado is home to some of the best and most organized trail networks in the United States, and Crested Butte is arguably one of the most historic places to ride. There is a debate among some as to whether Crested Butte is in fact the real birthplace of mountain biking, but regard- less, the trail network today draws riders from all over the world and is home to the Fat Bike World Championships. What used to be a massive mining town has evolved and become a rider’s haven in the lung-busting high elevation.

There are few better places we could think of to introduce a new trailbike. Scott Sports has been working to revamp a bike that is more than proven under the legs of world champion and Olympic gold medalist Nino Schurter. Our home trails in Southern California sit just above sea level, while most of the trails in Crested Butte sit above 9500 feet, with peaks getting well above 10,000 feet. Needless to say, after a day of riding the iconic 403 and 401 trails, we won’t soon forget our experience in the Colorado backcountry.

scott-1Prospect goggles: Goggles were one of the first products that Scott produced as a company, and they have now released their new Prospect. The Prospect has a larger field of vision, anti-fog lens, three different foam layers and is ready for roll-off cartridges. These use a larger lens and smaller frame to increase the field of vision.

scott-2Just in case: The Spark has a T25 wrench built into the rear thru-axle that will adjust most of the important bolts. This nifty feature will come in handy when you forget your tools at home.

scott-5Spark 700 Plus Tuned: The plus version of the Spark gets a beefed-up suspension package with a 130-millimeter-travel fork and 120 millimeters in the rear. Similar to the rest of the line, it uses the new shock mount and Twinloc remote to change the suspension settings from the handlebar.

scott-9Plus for more fun: The Spark Plus gets a little more travel in the front and a lot more fun combined with the 2.8-inch-wide tires. We spent quite a bit of time riding this rig during our trip and enjoyed the playful feel of this capable trailbike.

scott-11Prowl-R RS: Aside from a host of new bikes, Scott introduced a new set of trail shoes for all-around riding. The Prowl-R uses a two-compound rubber that lasts longer and gives riders more traction. Scott built these shoes with a BOA closure system, scuff guards and a fiberglass co-injected insole.

scott-6Spark 900: Scott didn’t want to limit riders when it came down to choosing a wheel size and developed the Spark in a 29er version. These bikes are available with SRAM or Shimano build kits and full Fox suspension setups.

scott-8Upside down for a reason: The Sparks all use metric spacing with an inverted trunnion mount. Scott inverted the shock to allow for more material in the bottom bracket area to make the frame stiffer and more responsive while not compromising on ride quality.

scott-7Scale 900 RC: There have been plenty of World Cup wins aboard the Scale, and Scott took their time in revamping it. The Scale is now avail- able in only a 29er and is a 1x-specific frame. The RC uses Scott’s HMX- SL carbon and has a claimed frame weight of 849 grams. The Scale got thinner seatstays and a different top tube shape to make the ride more compliant than the previous Scale. This bike is best suited for 100-millimeter-travel forks and is aimed purely at cross-country racing.

scott-4Spark 700: The new Spark 27.5 shares many of the same technologies as the rest of the line and was made for XC/trail. This bike is available in a 1 or 2x option, carbon or aluminum, and uses the new trunnion mount and metric shock sizing. Scott designed this rig with 120 millimeters of front and rear travel and the ability to run Di2 or mechanical drivetrains.

scott-12Spark 900 RC: This has been one of the most iconic bikes in cross-country racing, with champions like Nino Schurter winning countless races aboard it. The new RC is designed as a 29er and a 1x-specific frame. This frame uses Scott’s highest-end HMX-SL carbon and comes in at a claimed 1779 grams. This frame uses full internal cable routing and will work with mechanical or Di2 drivetrains. Like the rest of the Spark line, it uses a trunnion mount and metric spacing.

