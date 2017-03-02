Riding Kona’s 2017 Operator at Retallack

Kona’s Operator was first introduced back in 2011 as a downhill bike capable of tackling the gnarliest trails the Pacific Northwest had to offer. Moving into 2017 the Operator maintains its freeride background, but is also proving itself on the Downhill World Cup circuit. In fact, Connor Fearon fought his way to a fifth-place overall finish during the 2016 Downhill World Cup season. Graham Agassiz, aka Aggy, rode his Operator at the 2016 Red Bull Rampage where he had an unfortunate crash mid-run while throwing a 360 off the side of a monstrous cliff. Meanwhile, Kona rider Antoine Bizet rode his Operator to a second-place finish after throwing the first-ever double backflip at a Red Bull Rampage event. It’s clear that in the hands of the right pilot the Operator is capable of great achievements, but how does it handle in the hands of less superhero-like riders? To see for ourselves, we met up with the Kona crew in the remote backcountry of British Columbia at a mountain bike paradise known as the Retallack Lodge.

Get to the choppa! Retallack Lodge has close connections with a few local helicopter companies that specialize in ski and mountain bike heli-drops. These guys have some serious skills.

Out in the wild: In the backcountry you must be prepared for anything, even ferocious grizzly bears. These bears may look friendly, but it’s important to remember that they are wild animals that would have no problem eating you for breakfast.

Ready to shred: Retallack’s shuttle rig has a reinforced roof capable of holding over 15 bikes. The crew has the unloading process down so well that by the time we strapped on our helmets, slid on our gloves and adjusted our goggles, our bikes were on the ground and ready to shred.

It’s a beast: Retallack Lodge retrofitted an old four-wheel-drive military vehicle into the most rugged shuttle vehicle ever. The bench seats that once carried troops to battle were removed and replaced with comfy bus seats.

The man of the hour: Connor Fearon, after finishing fifth overall in the 2016 Downhill World Cup, joined up with us for a ride. Fearon has been racing a Kona Operator since 2010, and in 2012 placed third at the Junior World Championships.

THE LODGE Retallack Lodge is located about an hour’s drive away from Trail BC, which is an hour-long flight from Vancouver. Traveling by car from Vancouver could take up to 10 hours. The 11,000-square-foot lodge is completely self-sufficient and off the grid. All of the power the lodge uses is supplied by its own hydroelectric plant. It’s a true backcountry experience; however, guests can expect a nice comfy stay with gourmet food, an outdoor hot tub, tons of games, outdoor activities and, of course, some truly epic mountain biking. Retallack Lodge offers mountain bike packages that include shuttle runs in a retrofitted, military, four-wheel-drive vehicle or in a helicopter with a custom-built bike rack. There are over 60 miles of singletrack trails, with the highest trail having up to 6000 feet of descending. Retallack has even obtained government authorization to create the world’s largest backcountry mountain biking operation with over 1.5 million acres of available land. Most of the current trails around the lodge cater to intermediate to advanced riders aboard bikes with over 6 inches of travel. For more information about the lodge, head to www.retallack.com. Operator Supreme Price: $7500

Frame material: Kona DH 6061 aluminum

Wheel size: 27.5”

Wheels: Novatec Demon

Suspension platform: Beamer

Front/rear suspension: 200mm/200mm

Fork: RockShox Boxxer WC 200mm

Shock: RockShox Kage RC

Crankset: SRAM XO1 DH

Drivetrain: SRAM XO1 DH 7-speed

Cockpit: ODI Flight Control bar, ODI adjustable stem, Ruffian MX grips

Brakes: SRAM Guide Ultimate

Tires: Maxxis Minion, DHF, 27.5×2.5”

Saddle: WTB High Tail Operator DL Price: $4000

Frame material: Kona DH 6061 aluminum

Wheel size: 27.5”

Wheels: Mavic EX729

Suspension platform: Beamer

Front/rear suspension: 200mm/200mm

Fork: RockShox Boxxer RC 200mm

Shock: RockShox Kage RC

Crankset: Shimano Zee

Drivetrain: SRAM GX 10-speed

Cockpit: Kona DH bar, Kona directmount stem, Kona Slog grips

Brakes: SRAM Guide R

Tires: Maxxis Minion, DHF, 27.5×2.5”

Saddle: WTB Volt Sport SE 250 Operator Price: $3200

Frame material: Kona DH 6061 aluminum

Wheel size: 27.5”

Wheels: Sun Ringle MTX 33 Sleeved

Suspension platform: Beamer

Front/rear suspension: 200mm/200mm

Fork: RockShox Boxxer RC 200mm

Shock: RockShox Kage R

Crankset: Race Face Chester

Drivetrain: SRAM X7 9-speed

Cockpit: Kona DH bar, Kona direct-mount stem, Kona S-LOG grips

Brakes: SRAM Guide R

Tires: Maxxis Minion, DHF, 27.5×2.5”

Saddle: Kona DH Out on the trails: The Operator inspires confidence and begs its rider to yank the front wheel off the ground whenever possible. FIRST IMPRESSION During our stay we spent a full day shredding the mid-level Operator Deluxe. Our bike was coil sprung front and rear and had super-aggressive downhill geometry. The head tube angle sat at 63 degrees. The chainstays were short at just 16.7 inches, and the top tube length was roomy at 23 inches on our size-medium frame. We warmed up to this bike riding some flowy singletrack and progressed to more challenging trails over the course of the day. Our test rider quickly became adjusted to the bike and felt confident letting off the brakes on steep technical sections. The 27.5-inch wheels were greatly appreciated on rockier descents, and the plush, coil-sprung suspension worked well for our test rider’s weight of around 160 pounds. A heavier or lighter rider may find that he needs to change the spring rate to prevent the bike from constantly bottoming out or not using all of its travel. Considering the DL’s price point, however, we were quite impressed with its overall performance and component spec. The Maxxis Minion tires offered tons of traction. The SRAM Guide R brakes had enough power to keep us in control, and Kona’s Beamer suspension platform offered a plush yet progressive ride. Our Operator felt glued to the ground over rough technical sections, but the bike also had a playful side when hopping over obstacles. Best of all, the Operator’s frame comes with Kona’s lifetime warranty. Although we didn’t get to spend a lot of time with the 2017 Operator, we were pleasantly surprised with the performance. The Operator didn’t quite give us the superhuman powers we were looking for, but it offered great value and performance for the average downhill racer or freeride sender.

