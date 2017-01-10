Headline News
SNOWDAY ft. Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, & Sean Leader (January 11, 2017 9:29 am)
WTB Announces New Ranger 2.25 XC Tire (January 11, 2017 8:00 am)
FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST (January 11, 2017 7:44 am)
Photo of the Day: Logan Binggeli at Fontana (January 11, 2017 1:42 am)
Red Bull’s Biggest Moments from 2016 (January 10, 2017 1:14 pm)
allcolors

Shred and Slytech Sign Pro Mountain Biker and Skier KC Deane

January 10, 2017
Comments off
248 Views
Home Page, Home Page News, Home Page Slideshow, Top Stories, Uncategorized
PARK CITY, Utah – January 10, 2016 – Shred and Slytech are proud to welcome KC Deane to their teams. Whether in the dirt or on the snow, the pro mountain biker and skier commands attention. And now–no matter the season–he’s backing Shred goggles and helmets, as well as Slytech protective equipment.

shred-slytech-pro-biker-kc-deane_by-grant-gunderson

“We’re honored to call KC a friend and especially stoked to have him on board,” offers Ted Ligety, Shred and Slytech co-founder and chairman. “Not only are his passion and vision inspiring, they’re also perfectly paired with the essence of the brands.”
According to Co-founder and CEO Carlo Salmini, “Mountain bikers, skiers, and snowboarders all share a true love for the mountains. And since their inception, Shred and Slytech have been committed to unifying action and mountain sports. KC shares this same commitment and passion–after all, he’s built his life around it.”
Deane echoes these sentiments. “Partnering with Shred and Slytech is such an amazing opportunity for me,” he explains. “As I expanded from skiing into mountain biking and became a dual sport athlete, I really wanted to find a company that had the same passion and drive that I do for both sports. While I’m focused on creating content, images, and video segments that make people want to ski and bike, Shred and Slytech are driven to create the best protective equipment and optics.” He cites ShredWide™ as an example of the brands’ commitment to progression. This goggle lens and frame design enables riders to see more of what is ahead and around them for unrivaled peripheral vision.
Both in the saddle and on the snow, Deane is revered for his smooth style and eye for creative lines. Consequently, he often works with some of the industry’s most fabled photographers, including Grant Gunderson, Mattias Fredriksson, Chris Burkard, Steve Lloyd, and Mason Mashon. And through these collaborations, he’s come to grace the pages of nearly every ski publication across the globe. He’s also amassed standout video parts with Voleurz, Level 1, and Poor Boyz Productions.
After attending the Red Bull Rampage as a spectator in 2012, Deane became inspired to take his freeriding skills to the dirt. Armed with raw talent and a relentless work ethic, he snagged an invite to that same competition just two years later. He’s since emerged as one of the top riders in the game. Whether creating fresh edits or dropping into contests like Crankworx and Nine Knights, Deane turns heads and garners respect.
Yet Deane’s talent transcends his athleticism. In the past few years, he’s started to spend time behind the lens, effectively blending his experience as a professional athlete with his creativity and gift for storytelling. Last year, he produced and directed Blank: The Movie, which chronicled everything from steep lines in Alaska to deep days in Japan. And day in and day out, his Instagram posts provide eye candy and inspiration for 45,000 followers.
Deane joins Shred and Slytech’s already stacked rosters, which includes riders such as Reece Wallace, Nic Hilton, and Ryan Nyquist. The brands’ freeski team also includes heavy hitters such as Tom Wallisch, Keegan Kilbride, Andy Parry, Lupe Hagearty, Duncan Adams, and Mike Hornbeck. “Being a part of the Shred and Slytech team is awesome for me,” Deane offers. “I would like to get to ski with Ted and ride with Reece, and I love Duncan’s and Hornbeck’s style. Across the board, it’s a super talented crew and we can all learn from each other’s style and discipline.”
Ligety is quick to agree. “Like Shred and Slytech, they all share a true love for the mountains,” he explains. “Whether fueling progression in the saddle or on the snow, we’re united by this passion.”
To check out the fresh 2016-2017 collections, drop into Shredoptics.com and Slytechprotection.com.
shred-slytech-pro-skier-kc-deane_by-grant-gunderson
Photo credits: Grant Gunderson
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
Post Views: 264

Related Article

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-9-26-32-am

SNOWDAY ft. Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, �...

Jan 11, 2017Comments off669 Views

Schools shut down but shuttle buses were running, so… SNOWDAY! Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, & Sean Leader throw down some sketchy laps at Windrock Bike Park in...

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-9-53-41-am

WTB Announces New Ranger 2....

Chosen by top athletes at the 2016 XC World Championships,

Jan 11, 2017
fly

FLY RACING WERX HELMET TEST

One Crazy Lid

Jan 11, 2017
_t7o9480

Photo of the Day: Logan Bin...

 Logan missed the first race of the season at

Jan 11, 2017

Comments are closed.

Follow Us

Facebooktwitterrssinstagram

Share Us

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinteresttumblrmail
    Recent Posts
    wirth

    For What It’s Wirth R...

    Love That Guy

    Jan 02, 2017
    Screen shot 2016-06-24 at 10.57.18 AM

    Greg Minnaar Saves A Banana Sl...

    Because the trail is dark

    Jun 24, 2016
    MULEfüt 50SL RIMS Proven oversized rim performance with SUNringlé lightweight durability • The same durability that’s synonymous with the SUNringlé name. • 6061 Series Alloy. • Premium Matte Black sand blasted finish. • Optimized lightening holes for reduced. weight. Currently the lightest aluminum rim on the market. • 27.5+ and 29+.

    Hayes/Manitou Launches New Ded...

      Post Views: 242

    Apr 16, 2015
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 2014
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 2014
    Popular Posts
    rockshox_xc28_coil100mm_steelsteerer_rimbrakebosses_blk_top_lrg

    What Is The Best $300 Fork?

    Q: My bike was stolen

    Jul 15, 201417520 Views
    giant_trance27_1

    Why are my tires bouncing arou...

    Please don't ride your trail

    Sep 30, 201416641 Views
    IMG_8423

    How do I remedy brake mush?

    Q: I have a 2013

    Sep 26, 201414780 Views
    ask_enduro.jpg

    Which of these aggressive trai...

    2013 Trek Remedy 9.9 2013

    Dec 23, 201214303 Views
    Screen Shot 2014-06-21 at 8.00.41 PM

    Tire Tips From Kenda

    Pretty great tips from Kenda

    Jun 21, 201412540 Views
    Contact Form
    Fields marked with an * are required

    HI-TORQUE Related Sites

    Copyright 2014 Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. All rights reserved.