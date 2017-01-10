Shred and Slytech Sign Pro Mountain Biker and Skier KC Deane

According to Co-founder and CEO Carlo Salmini, “Mountain bikers, skiers, and snowboarders all share a true love for the mountains. And since their inception, Shred and Slytech have been committed to unifying action and mountain sports. KC shares this same commitment and passion–after all, he’s built his life around it.”

Deane echoes these sentiments. “Partnering with Shred and Slytech is such an amazing opportunity for me,” he explains. “As I expanded from skiing into mountain biking and became a dual sport athlete, I really wanted to find a company that had the same passion and drive that I do for both sports. While I’m focused on creating content, images, and video segments that make people want to ski and bike, Shred and Slytech are driven to create the best protective equipment and optics.” He cites ShredWide™ as an example of the brands’ commitment to progression. This goggle lens and frame design enables riders to see more of what is ahead and around them for unrivaled peripheral vision.

Both in the saddle and on the snow, Deane is revered for his smooth style and eye for creative lines. Consequently, he often works with some of the industry’s most fabled photographers, including Grant Gunderson, Mattias Fredriksson, Chris Burkard, Steve Lloyd, and Mason Mashon. And through these collaborations, he’s come to grace the pages of nearly every ski publication across the globe. He’s also amassed standout video parts with Voleurz, Level 1, and Poor Boyz Productions.

After attending the Red Bull Rampage as a spectator in 2012, Deane became inspired to take his freeriding skills to the dirt. Armed with raw talent and a relentless work ethic, he snagged an invite to that same competition just two years later. He’s since emerged as one of the top riders in the game. Whether creating fresh edits or dropping into contests like Crankworx and Nine Knights, Deane turns heads and garners respect.

Yet Deane’s talent transcends his athleticism. In the past few years, he’s started to spend time behind the lens, effectively blending his experience as a professional athlete with his creativity and gift for storytelling. Last year, he produced and directed Blank: The Movie, which chronicled everything from steep lines in Alaska to deep days in Japan. And day in and day out, his Instagram posts provide eye candy and inspiration for 45,000 followers.

Deane joins Shred and Slytech’s already stacked rosters, which includes riders such as Reece Wallace, Nic Hilton, and Ryan Nyquist. The brands’ freeski team also includes heavy hitters such as Tom Wallisch, Keegan Kilbride, Andy Parry, Lupe Hagearty, Duncan Adams, and Mike Hornbeck. “Being a part of the Shred and Slytech team is awesome for me,” Deane offers. “I would like to get to ski with Ted and ride with Reece, and I love Duncan’s and Hornbeck’s style. Across the board, it’s a super talented crew and we can all learn from each other’s style and discipline.”

Ligety is quick to agree. “Like Shred and Slytech, they all share a true love for the mountains,” he explains. “Whether fueling progression in the saddle or on the snow, we’re united by this passion.”