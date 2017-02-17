SUN RINGLÉ DUROC 50 PLUS TEST

Tech Features:

The Duroc wheelset comes in 29+ or 27.5+ diameters, as well as 40-millimeter or 50-millimeter widths. Our test wheelset was the 27.5+ version, with an outer width of 50 millimeters and an inner width of 46 millimeters. The wheels come with pre-installed tubeless rim tape and a pair of tube- less-ready valves for easy setup. Also included in the box is an XD driver for SRAM cassettes and a standard free hub for Shimano. The wheels are compatible with Boost 148×12 and 142×12 rear axles, as well as Boost 110×15 front axles. The Durocs are built with STR (Sun Ringlé Tubeless Ready) rims and are laced to SRX hubs with straight-pull, double-butted spokes. Our wheelset had 28 spokes, front and rear, and weighed 2150 grams. The Duroc wheelsets are available at your local dealer for $600.

Big hoops: The Duroc wheelset balances value and performance, making them a great option for riders seeking an additional wheelset for their plus-size-compatible rigs or as a budget-friendly wheelset for their current plus-size bikes.