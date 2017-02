The Snow Must Go On: Alpine Adventure in Northern Italy

It was late October, when Thomas “der Professor” Schmitt decided to fit in one last adventure before winter hit the Alps. He set off for Brixen – a town in the province of South Tyrol in northern Italy – aiming for the Grosser Gabler alpine hut (2575m).

Mother Nature had other plans however, covering the Dolomites in heavy snowfall the night before the trip…

Camera and Edit: www.eignerphoto.com/

Music: Pray for Sound – Conceiver