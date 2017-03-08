The Ultimate Wheel Buyer’s Guide

STAN’S ARCH MK3 29ER

The grandfathers of tubeless technology have been producing wheels to go with their sealants for years. Stan’s not only designs and produces its own rims but high-performance hubs as well. The Arch and Crest have been at the heart of Stan’s lineup of hoops, and the new MK3 is a modern take on a classic.

Tech info:

The MK3 is a wider rim for enduro racing and general burly riding. Stan’s designed the rim with an internal rim width of 26 millimeters and an external width of 29.3 millimeters. These wheels come in a 28- or 32-hole configuration and will run tires up to 2.5 inches in width. Stan’s makes the MK3 in almost every hub option, from Boost to Lefty, and they retail for $680.

On the trail:

Stan’s is now giving riders the ability to customize their wheels with rim decals and even spoke nipple colors. We did the custom process and were surprised at how straightforward it was. The MK3s went through a minor wear-in process with spoke tensions loosening. We trued the wheels after a few rides and didn’t have any issues for the remainder of our testing.

The Neo hub gave us quick engagement and rolled smoothly. The MK3s did flex some, giving our test riders a more forgiving ride than other wider rims we have ridden. Some of our test riders would have liked a slightly wider rim, but for all-round riding, this is a wheel we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.

Rim material: Aluminum

Internal rim width: 26mm

Spoke count: 28- or 32-hole

Price: $680

Weight: 1,770 grams