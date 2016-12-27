Tire Tips – Every Rider Should Know

Size matters: No matter which style of riding or tire size you prefer, the Bontrager line of tires, heavily influenced by Frank Stacy’s designs, is available to hit the trails near you.

Soft dirt, deep loam and mud: This application would be wet, muddy terrain. It’s the type of dirt that if you stand there long enough, your shoes begin to sink in. And when you pull your shoe out, dirt is clinging to the shoe. Mud tires have tall knobs with wide gaps between the knobs. They’re designed to dig into any type of loose, loamy, wet or muddy terrain. They also self-clean efficiently with each tire rotation. It’s always good to have a set of mud tires in your garage or race vehicle for wet weather. If it’s muddy, these tires are like cheating.

Mixed—loose, loam, rocks and roots: This application would be intermediate terrain—soft-enough dirt to leave a shoe impression, but not so deep that you sink into it. Intermediate terrain is the most popular category for MTB tires. It’s basically the do-it-all tread. It may not be perfect on any one type of terrain, but taking into consideration the variation in intermediate terrain, the tread is designed to perform very well. Intermediate treads are designed to provide a balance between low-rolling resistance, traction and tread cleaning, and typically have somewhat tall tread depths. They are designed to dig into dirt, find traction, provide predictable traction on rocks and roots, and self-clean. The downside is that intermediate tires tend to have softer rubber compounds (higher traction), which typically wear out sooner.

MBA:

How do you feel about the plus-sized and fat-tire movements? Which riders would benefit most from using those bigger rubbers?

FS:

In my opinion, the fat-tire movement has slowed. Yes, there’s still a place in the market for fat-tire bikes, but I believe they will head back to what they do best—and that’s snow and deep sand. It’s no secret they appeal to a special type of enthusiast and, in the proper application, are fun to ride. But, they have their limitations.

In my opinion, the plus-sized tire market has a bright future for the weekend enthusiast, weekend warrior and maybe even the weekend pro. These bikes are fun to ride and provide a really good balance of performance, weight and handling with mega traction.

MBA:

Will plus-sized or fat tires ever be race-worthy outside of the Fat Bike Nationals?

FS:

I don’t see the fat-tire market going crazy on the racing side, but plus-sized tires I do. Look at the bikes the plus tires are coming on. They are totally performance-driven and are way more fun to ride than fat-tire bikes.

MBA:

What tips and tricks do you have other than lining the label up with the valve?

FS:

Not sure if this is a tip or a trick, but one thing that always seems to come up when I’m speaking with riders, customers, dealers, etc., is a tire’s life cycle. It’s obvious a rear tire wears down quicker than a front tire, and it’s easy to see this wear evidenced by a disappearing tread depth. Most people install a new rear tire and they’re happy; however, what people don’t realize is that the front tire is wearing too. The tread depth still looks good, but the casing structure is worn out. Over time the casing gets soft, which reduces puncture resistance and flattens the tread profile (arc), which affects handling and cornering traction. Also, the shoulder knobs take a beating. If you look closely at the inside edge (biting edge) of a worn front tire’s shoulder knob, you can usually see excessive wear and likely chunking (cracking) starting at the base of the shoulder knob. Most people don’t even notice this because they are only focusing on the remaining tread depth. This type of wear has a huge effect on front tire traction and steering.