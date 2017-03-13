TREK FARLEY EX 9.8 TEST

Trek constructed the Farley EX 9.8 from OCLV (Optimum Compaction Low Void) carbon along with alloy chainstays, 197x12mm rear hub spacing and 120 millimeters of travel. The rear end of the Farley has all the high-tech features we’ve come to expect from a Trek full-suspension mountain bike, including ABP (Active Braking Pivots), Full Floater suspension, an EVO link (allowing for geometry adjustability), and, of course, the Formula 1-inspired RE:aktiv shock. Trek then incorporated its Control Freak internal cable routing, stout carbon guards and a pair of Trek Wampa carbon wheels. The Farley is topped off with a carbon handlebar, a titanium-railed saddle and an 11-speed drivetrain.

RE: aktiv technology: The Fox Float aboard the Farley received Trek’s RE: aktiv shock technology, which was developed by one of the leading developers of race car suspension, Penske Racing. The exotic technology gives the shock the ability to easily soak up gnarly terrain while retaining great pedaling performance.

The Farley EX is a four-season mountain bike built for ripping loose summer trails or diving head first into a winter snowstorm. It’s packed with high-performance suspension that lets the EX feel at home on gnarlier sections, and its larger-than-normal, 27.5-inch fat tires kept the Farley rolling fast on smooth and flowy trails. The EX has a long list of carbon parts to drool over, and its proprietary Trek technologies give it an edge over other bikes in its category.

WHICH COMPONENTS STAND OUT?

Ready for anything: The Farley’s 30-tooth chainring and 10-42-tooth cassette allowed our test riders to climb up steep sections of trail with ease. SRAM’s X01 derailleur provided smooth shifting, and the Race Face Next carbon crankset attributed to the Farley’s lightweight feel.

Super plush: Trek built the Farley EX with a RockShox Bluto fork that has 120 millimeters of travel. Combine this plush fork with shock-absorbing, large air-volume tires and you have a bike ready to eat up any rough trail.

The Farley EX has plenty of standout features, such as its light-weight carbon frame and its tall, 27.5-inch fat tires, but its rear shock takes the prize for the most performance-enhancing feature. Trek’s RE:aktiv technology was designed in conjunction with Penske Racing—one of the leading developers of custom race car suspension. The result is a shock that makes the rear tire feel firmly planted to the ground over bumps while still being super efficient during climbs. Combine this shock with 3.8-inch-wide tires and you have a bike that truly feels glued to the ground.

HOW DOES IT PERFORM?

Adjustable linkage: Trek’s Mino link gives riders the ability to make minor adjustments to the Farley’s geometry. Riders can set up the bike in the high position for a taller bottom bracket height and steeper head tube angle, or the low position for a slacker head tube angle and lower bottom bracket height.

Setup:

It took a bit of effort to get the Farley set up just right. We set both the shock and fork to 20-percent sag and started with the rebound knobs in a centered position. Next, we played with different tire pressures to get the best balance of traction and control. Adding too much air pressure caused our Farley to buck like a wild bull, while too little air pressure made the bike’s handling slow and unresponsive. The Farley came alive with a tire pressure of around 9 psi and quickly proved to our test riders that it is a very capable and nimble bike, considering its size.