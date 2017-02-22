Antelope Valley Composite Team Captures The Race Scene At Perris Lake

Video
Views:
3

Check out the view from the lens of the Antelope Valley Composite Team at the SoCal High School Race at Perris Lake.

 THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO GET MOUNTAIN BIKE ACTION

Mountain Bike Action is a monthly magazine devoted to all things mountain biking (yes, that’s 12 times a year because we never take a month off of mountain biking). It has been around since 1986 and we’re still having fun. Start a subscription by clicking here or calling (800) 767-0345.

Available from the Apple Newsstand for reading on your iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

Subscribe Here

Contact us via email at [email protected]
____________________________________

Magnum
You might also like

New Product Discoveries

Canyon Launches Women’s Specific MTB Line

Throwback Thursday: Riding Tips from 1986

Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @mountainbikeaction

X
MBA-footer_sub1_02MBA-footer_sub1_03
¤