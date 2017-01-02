Best of Follow Cam Friday with Nate Hills!

Views: 5

2016 has been an amazing year for #FollowCamFriday. I have been fortunate to ride my mountain bike all over the world and bring you guys with me. Here are a few of my favorite moments from 2016 with some of my favorite people. Let me know what your favorite trail is from 2016 in the comments. Anything I should add to my list?

I owe a massive thanks to everyone who helped make this project a reality. I feel very fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people. Massive thanks to the fans as well, without you guys, this wouldn’t be a thing. Thanks for watching and supporting this channel in 2016! Happy new year to everyone, here’s to the next ride!!!!!

FRESH EPISODES EVERY FRIDAY AT 10:00 AM MST

If you have enjoyed my content this year, please consider supporting me through the use of my affiliate links, listed below. I want to make more episodes to entertain you. Thanks!