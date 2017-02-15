Burley’s New Fat Tire Kit

Views: 11

Burley, a company well known for their bicycle trailers, released a 16-inch fat tire kit for their consumer’s existing trailers.

The 16+ Wheel Kit, comprised of two wide 16×3” push button wheels with a knobby, rugged tread. The 16+ Wheel Kit enables Burley child and cargo trailers to travel through the harshest of adventure terrain – snow, sand, gravel and more. It’s essentially a kit that makes our trailers compatible with fat bikes, which as we know is a trend still on the rise. The kit retails for $189.