Club Ride Apparel Launches Tees for Trails Program

Sun Valley, Id. (February 21, 2017) – Club Ride Apparel (CRA), the Sun Valley-based creators of casual-performance cycling apparel designed for the ride and everything after, is excited to announce its Tees for Trails program. Every year, starting in May and running through September, the company will donate 50% of sales from their TFT (Tees For Trails) t-shirt line purchased on ClubRideApparel.com to non-profit organizations around the country that promote trail advocacy in order to give back to the outdoor spaces that make riding so enjoyable.
“Biking trails offer up the unique opportunity to get deep into the outdoors and explore nature. Being able to support trail builders and organizations like the VMBA, MORE and SVBC who make these excursions possible is a way we can say thank you to our community and protect the trails for future generations,” says Josh Fonner, director of sales at Club Ride Apparel.
Launching with the Vermont Mountain Bike Associations (VMBA), the Mid-Atlantic Off Road Enthusiasts (MORE) and the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition (SVBC) as Club Ride Apparel’s inaugural partners, the brand is looking to grow the program to include partner organizations in every state where the funds from Tees for Trails will go toward trail planning, building and maintenance. Interested participants can contact the Director of Sales, Josh Fonner at [email protected].
“Club Ride Apparel was founded around the belief that anyone should be able to get in the saddle and go for a ride, whether it’s from the office, the bar or just when inspiration strikes. We live to ride and want to invest back into the biking community, a group who inspires our brand on the daily,” says Mike Herlinger, founder and CEO at Club Ride Apparel.
