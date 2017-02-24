Digging For Galena – The Story of Texas Peak
For thousands of years we have been scratching through dirt and rock looking for our fortunes. Over a century ago, pioneers carved deep into the mountains surrounding Retallack Lodge, risking ruin in exchange for an ore rich in silver, zinc and lead. They were Digging for Galena.
Today, exploration and adventure comes full circle with the building of Texas Peak, one of the most adrenaline-packed gravity trails ever created. Join Graham Agassiz as he takes you on a journey that blurs the lines between here and yesteryear—a story of risk, adventure and great reward.
Credits:
Cinematography and Editing by Mind Spark Cinema
Written and Directed by Mitchell Scott
Starring Graham Agassiz
Produced by Retallack Lodge and Mitchell Scott
Sponsored by SRAM, Kona, and Retallack Lodge
Music performed by Moontricks
