Digging For Galena – The Story of Texas Peak

For thousands of years we have been scratching through dirt and rock looking for our fortunes. Over a century ago, pioneers carved deep into the mountains surrounding Retallack Lodge, risking ruin in exchange for an ore rich in silver, zinc and lead. They were Digging for Galena.

Today, exploration and adventure comes full circle with the building of Texas Peak, one of the most adrenaline-packed gravity trails ever created. Join Graham Agassiz as he takes you on a journey that blurs the lines between here and yesteryear—a story of risk, adventure and great reward.

Credits:

Cinematography and Editing by Mind Spark Cinema

Written and Directed by Mitchell Scott

Starring Graham Agassiz

Produced by Retallack Lodge and Mitchell Scott

Sponsored by SRAM, Kona, and Retallack Lodge

Music performed by Moontricks