Digging for Galena – The Story of Texas Peak

Views: 2

Deep in the wilds of British Columbia’s Selkirk Mountains, a young man throws himself into dirt rich with adrenaline and adventure. Join Graham Agassiz as he unveils new freeride jewels steeped in old world history in Digging for Galena, launching February 24, 2017.

Cinematography and Editing by Mind Spark Cinema

Written and Directed by Mitchell Scott

Starring Graham Agassiz

Produced by Retallack Lodge and Mitchell Scott

Sponsored by SRAM, Kona, and Retallack Lodge

Music: “Home” by Moontricks [Westwood Recordings]