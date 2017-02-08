Digging for Galena – The Story of Texas Peak
Deep in the wilds of British Columbia’s Selkirk Mountains, a young man throws himself into dirt rich with adrenaline and adventure. Join Graham Agassiz as he unveils new freeride jewels steeped in old world history in Digging for Galena, launching February 24, 2017.
Cinematography and Editing by Mind Spark Cinema
Written and Directed by Mitchell Scott
Starring Graham Agassiz
Produced by Retallack Lodge and Mitchell Scott
Sponsored by SRAM, Kona, and Retallack Lodge
Music: “Home” by Moontricks [Westwood Recordings]
