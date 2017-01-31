Drop Bar Trail Ride

Views: 1

Joe Connell lives up in St Andrews, Scotland and has been using his MARES for training for the 2017 EWS season. He was telling his friends from ESCAPADE7 about how much fun riding the bike in the sand was. No sooner said than done they spent 2 days shooting in the dunes and forest next to the beach in St Andrews showing off just how fast and capable the bike is. The highlight is jumping a 15ft sand dune. Full Interview with Joe here: www.focus-bikes.com/de_en/introducing-joe-connell-mares.