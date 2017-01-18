Epic Riding On The Ho Chi Minh Trail With Rebecca Rusch

Views: 0

“In 2015, I took a journey on the biggest and most important ride of my life. I can look back now and see that all paths had been leading me there my entire life. The trip was a 1200-mile attempt to ride the entire length of the historic Ho Chi Minh Trail through Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. The Ho Chi Minh Trail was a maze of dirt paths and hand-built cobblestone roads through the jungle that served as the main supply route for the North Vietnamese to get soldiers and supplies to take over the South. Geographically most of the trail lies in Laos along the Annamite Mountain Range that forms the border between Vietnam and Laos. The trail was built and rebuilt many times over after bombing strikes. Today, there are still original cobblestone roads and many paths being used daily by villagers. The area is often inaccessible by anything other than bike or foot. A bike is certainly one of the best ways to travel through this remote part of the world.”

“During this life-changing journey, I hoped to find the place where my father’s plane was shot down and also find a missing piece of myself. In the end of a month on the trail, I uncovered so much more than I expected or dreamed of. The entire story will be documented in the soon-to-be released Red Bull Media House feature-length film, Blood Road.”

“I came home from that trip in 2015 with a deep appreciation for the beauty of that part of the world and a desire to use my cycling and my influence to be part of the clean-up efforts. My father was an F-4 Phantom pilot, and while he didn’t enjoy his job, he was part of the crew that bombed these villages. Now, I am motivated to do my part to help clean it up.”

“In November 2017, I decided it was time to use my bike for a purpose much bigger than winning championships or breaking records. I knew I would go back to Laos and I knew I wanted to bring friends who had an appreciation for travel and riding their bikes in beautiful places. I also knew that I wanted to tell this forgotten story and raise awareness and funds for the Mines Advisory Group (MAG). They are one of the primary non-profit groups responsible for clearing UXO [unexploded ordnance] from areas like Laos.”

“I hand-selected a group of 15 riders from the U.S. that I knew could handle eight days of jungle riding in unpredictable conditions. They all needed to have physical skill, mental tenacity, patience and appreciation for far-away people and places. They also had to be sensitive enough for me to feel reassured while sharing this very personal journey. Our entire group was moved by the experience of peacefully and respectfully passing through this beautiful landscape. It is also some of the most stunning riding I’ve ever done. My goal with this very first #MTBLAO trip was to share some of the magic that I found along the Ho Chi Minh trail with my cycling friends and to also spread the message of the UXO clean up.”

“I have always loved adventuring on my bicycle. When I add in my personal connection to Laos, a newfound purpose to support the UXO clean up and also being able to share the extraordinary experience with my closest cycling friends, it all adds up to a life-expanding expedition.”

“I hope you enjoy the stunning images and if you are inspired to do more to expedite the UXO clean up, just $36 funds the disarming and removal of 8 bombs. At the current rate of cleanup, they estimate that it will still be another 100 years before all of the UXO from the Vietnam War are cleared. Hopefully by sharing the images and stories from #MTBLAO, we can dramatically decrease that time estimate.”