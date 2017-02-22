Fezzari Love It or Return It Guarantee

Views: 1

Fezzari Bicycles, the leading direct-to-consumer bicycle brand in the United States, today announced Love It or Return It, a new addition to its No Risk, Just Ride Guarantee. Customers can buy a new Fezzari bike, ride it on their own trails and roads, and if they don’t love it, return it within 30 days, and Fezzari will pay for the return shipping.

“We believe we build some of the best bikes out there, and we’ve had years of 5-star customer and media reviews to back it,” said Tyler Cloward, Product Manager at Fezzari Bicycles. “We are offering our customers the opportunity to ride their new bike on their own trails and roads, risk free, for 30 days. We are so confident in our product, our fit system, product reviews, and our customer support, that if you don’t love your bike, you can return it for a full refund, and we’ll even pay the return shipping. By adding Love It or Return It to our No Risk, Just Ride Guarantee, we are removing the test-ride-before-you-buy barrier.”

Also included with each new bike is Fezzari’s 23-Point Custom Setup that ensures the bike fits perfectly for each rider. Fezzari builds, tunes, and test rides each bike before it is expertly packed and shipped direct to the rider’s home. Assembly takes only a couple of minutes.